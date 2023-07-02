Bridgend receives £1.5 million to improve active travel routes

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Bridgend County Borough Council has received around £1.5 million of Welsh Government funding to improve active travel routes across the county borough.

The money will contribute to enhancements which will include the building of new active travel routes as well as consultation work for future schemes developments.

The largest allocation from the funding will be spent on a new active travel route between Ynysawdre and Bryncethin.

The Welsh Government says it will invest over £58 million into active travel routes across Wales over the coming years, with the aim of encouraging people to make more sustainable choices of travel for short journeys, such as cycling or walking.

Changes

Councillor John Spanswick, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “Since 2018, the Welsh Government has increased active travel funding from £15m to £70m across Wales.

“This investment allows local authorities, including Bridgend County Borough Council, to implement the necessary changes on our roads to facilitate active travel.

“Earlier Welsh Government funding for active travel routes has allowed the county borough to benefit from active travel upgrades, including widened footways along sections of the A48 and A473 for shared use facilities, vegetation clearance, traffic sign and street lighting improvements and more.

“We welcome this further funding of £1.5m, so that we can continue to invest in active travel routes across the county borough – with the largest allocation being directed at a new active travel route between Ynysawdre and Bryncethin – encouraging people to make more physically active journeys, which will not only have a positive impact on the mental and physical health of residents, but also on the environment.”

