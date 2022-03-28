Bring back dog shock collars in Wales says Welsh Conservative MP

A Welsh Conservative MP has called for the return of dog shock collars in Wales.

E-collars used for training dogs have been banned in Wales since 2010, and a similar law has been mooted by senior ministers in England.

But David Jones, a former Welsh Secretary, said that new data made clear that the “ban has failed and, paradoxically, is leading to many animal deaths”.

The Clwyd West MP said “there is a significant sheep-worrying problem in Wales. Sheep are being savaged by dogs, and dogs are being shot by farmers.”

His comments come as the NFU released data showing that Welsh farmers suffered £306,068 in losses from dog attacks last year compared with £68,408 in Scotland.

The Welsh Government responded that e-collars “cause pain” and that they had “no plans to review this decision”.

In 2018 the current Levelling Up Minister, Michael Gove, introduced legislation proposing a ban on the training collars, in which dogs receive an electric shock, saying they cause “harm and suffering”.

The Welsh Government today urged owners to keep their dogs under control around sheep and other livestock as the end of lambing season approaches and with young lambs now out in the fields.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “Dog attacks on sheep and other livestock is matter we take very seriously and very sadly, we continue to see instances where animals are badly injured or killed.

“The majority of owners do the right thing in controlling their dogs, but there are others who don’t.

“The costs – financially and emotionally – for those who own or find dead and injured animals, are wholly unacceptable, as are the animal welfare implications.”

