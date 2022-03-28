Bring back dog shock collars in Wales says Welsh Conservative MP
A Welsh Conservative MP has called for the return of dog shock collars in Wales.
E-collars used for training dogs have been banned in Wales since 2010, and a similar law has been mooted by senior ministers in England.
But David Jones, a former Welsh Secretary, said that new data made clear that the “ban has failed and, paradoxically, is leading to many animal deaths”.
The Clwyd West MP said “there is a significant sheep-worrying problem in Wales. Sheep are being savaged by dogs, and dogs are being shot by farmers.”
His comments come as the NFU released data showing that Welsh farmers suffered £306,068 in losses from dog attacks last year compared with £68,408 in Scotland.
The Welsh Government responded that e-collars “cause pain” and that they had “no plans to review this decision”.
In 2018 the current Levelling Up Minister, Michael Gove, introduced legislation proposing a ban on the training collars, in which dogs receive an electric shock, saying they cause “harm and suffering”.
The Welsh Government today urged owners to keep their dogs under control around sheep and other livestock as the end of lambing season approaches and with young lambs now out in the fields.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “Dog attacks on sheep and other livestock is matter we take very seriously and very sadly, we continue to see instances where animals are badly injured or killed.
“The majority of owners do the right thing in controlling their dogs, but there are others who don’t.
“The costs – financially and emotionally – for those who own or find dead and injured animals, are wholly unacceptable, as are the animal welfare implications.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
We have Ukraine, Covid, Heating cost worries for pensioners and young families plus Energy supply issues and global warming…all vital issues for Westminster to focus on
AND
David Jones has dog 🐕 training collars as his main rota issue to attack y Senedd with !!
He must feel its a quiet week 🙃
If tainted Tory David Jones is refering to shock collars for Conservative MPs to keep them in line , I’d tend to agree. But it was his backwards party who scrapped the 1959 Dog Licence Act in 1988 in Scotland, Wales & England that’s led to where we are today.
So now the Tories want to torture family pets. They really are the nasty party
I think its David Jones that needs a dog shock collar.
..and if you can’t find a collar big enough for his neck I’ve got a length of rope in my shed ! Just offering to help.
I know its wrong, but I can’t get the idea out of my head of using shock training collars to train Tory AM/MP’s with an empathy deficit. His logic is a little flawed. Unless you have access to sheep to train a dog not to chase sheep, its really quite hard to train a dog not to chase sheep, no matter what technique you use and so most dogs will chase sheep. It takes a fair amount of work to train a young dog not to chase sheep, the best approach I have found is to have an old dog… Read more »
Whats an AM ? 😜 only joking
One who doesn’t work in the PM!
Oh OK then…and while we’re at it why don’t we bring back the stocks for politicians who lie, cheat and behave atrociously? What is this man on?
“Tory Politician Wants To Torture and Maim Animals SHOCKER!”
Correct dog training from responsible owners would save a lot of dogs. He can wear the collar, while pet owners can take dogs to obedience classes.
Has anybody explained to him how a dog lead works?
You can take a dog to water, but a pencil must be lead.
There’s a reason why this dog collar was banned in Wales – perhap Mr Jones should read up on the legislation? I’m surprised there is still no similar law in England but shouldn’t be really as the country is Tory led.
Dog owners must pay for a chip licence, inserted into the scruff as a pup. Small dogs 50 pounds, graded to 200 for big dogs (generally the culprits, often with slaphead camo clothed owners). Farmers should have shoot to kill -rights on their land.
Farmers should have shoot to kill -rights on their land.
_____
My late father did have such rights from local landowners. Didn’t stop one blow-in from complaining to the local constabulary that should she be found dead in her bed it would be my dad’s fault.
Fortunately, at the time, the Constable and his superiors saw sense and dismissed her actions as those of a crank.
It was the self-same blow-in who reported local shepherds for ‘cruelty’ as the performed sheep dipping one year, too.
‘My father had such rights from local landowners’ No,they had such rights because its the law..