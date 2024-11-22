British Airways announces multimillion-pound investment in Cardiff base
The base can currently only serve Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.
Transformation
BA chief technical officer Andy Best said: “Our Welsh engineering base is an integral part of our maintenance operation, and this investment, as part of our wider maintenance strategy, will ensure that British Airways Engineering Wales continues to play a key role for many years to come.
“The expanded facility provides us with greater flexibility and control over our heavy maintenance activity on both the Boeing and Airbus long-haul fleets, ensuring more efficient planning and execution.”
“Welcome news”
