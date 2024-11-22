British Airways announces multimillion-pound investment in Cardiff base

The expansion, which is part of BA’s £7 billion transformation, will begin next year and is expected to be completed by 2026.Some 480 people are employed by the carrier in the Welsh capital.

BA chief technical officer Andy Best said: “Our Welsh engineering base is an integral part of our maintenance operation, and this investment, as part of our wider maintenance strategy, will ensure that British Airways Engineering Wales continues to play a key role for many years to come.

“The expanded facility provides us with greater flexibility and control over our heavy maintenance activity on both the Boeing and Airbus long-haul fleets, ensuring more efficient planning and execution.”