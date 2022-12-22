‘British’ can be used as shorthand for ‘English’ suggests Rishi Sunak

The Prime Minister has suggested that the word ‘British’ can be used as shorthand for ‘English’.

Appearing before the Westminster’s Liaison Committee, Rishi Sunak was asked why the UK Govern call things British that should only apply to England because they’re devolved to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He was questioned specifically on why they had decided to call the English baccalaureate the “British Baccalaureate” when education is devolved – and Wales has its own Welsh Baccalaureate.

“It’s actually a shorthand that people use, because of the alliteration, for having a broader qualification,” Rishi Sunak responded. “I don’t think it’s meant to be in any way a reflection on the devolution settlement.”

He was asked about the name of the baccalaureate by SNP MP Joanna Cherry.

“You mentioned a British baccalaureate there,” Cherry began. “I’m not saying it’s a bad idea, but it would of course be an English baccalaureate wouldn’t it, because education is fully devolved.

“My point was, if there’s to be a British baccalaureate it would not be a British baccalaureate, it would be an English one because education is fully devolved to the Scottish parliament.

“It’s not a trick question Prime Minister, it’s just a really simple point.”

Rishi Sunak responded to say that “British Baccalaureate” was “shorthand” for an English baccalaureate, and emphasised that he “wasn’t disagreeing” with the fact that education was devolved.

The UK Government have been keen to avoid the word England when describing their own remit, including rebranding Highways England as National Highways.

Only 15 of 422 UK Government agencies and bodies have titles that refer to England only.

They are Active Travel England, Arts Council England, Boundary Commission for England, Forestry England, Health Education England, Historic England, Homes England, NHS England, Natural England, NHS England, Natural England, Social Work England, Sports England, Valuation Tribunal for England, and Visit England.

