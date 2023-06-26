Bro Radio launches on DAB across Cardiff and the Eastern Vale

The Vale’s award winning local radio station has launched on DAB+ allowing listeners to tune in across Cardiff and Eastern Vale.

Bro Radio officially switched on DAB+ at 8am on Monday (June 26), with Operations Director and Vale Breakfast Presenter Nathan Spackman welcoming the expansion on air, alongside Jodi Winter from CJCH Solicitors.

It means that listeners to the station, which was recently awarded Silver at the Radio Academy ARIAS will now be able to head into the Welsh Capital for work or leisure, keeping connected to their local radio station – whilst those in the Eastern Vale will be able to hear the station on DAB+ enabled radios, as well as on FM, mobile and the stations dedicated website.

The move has been made possible thanks to CJCH Solicitors, who have signed up as the station’s DAB launch partner.

The firm – which operates out of four offices across south Wales – has more than 40 years’ experience and offers a range of bespoke personal and commercial legal services, covering property, employment, litigation, mental health, family, will and probate.

“Delighted”

Operations Director, Nathan Spackman said: “We’ve been talking about DAB for a number of years, and we are delighted to now be able to come on air, thanks to the support of CJCH Solicitors.

“As a local business, that’s truly committed to the communities which they are based in, they are the perfect partners for our launch, and we can’t wait to work with them over the year ahead.

“We’re committed to bring a truly local radio service to the Vale of Glamorgan. Our presenters live and breathe life in the county and love to get out and about at events.

“This will allow us to stay with them even longer, as they travel around the wider region, whilst reaching new listeners and advertisers, to support our continued investment into our service.”

Speaking following the launch, CJCH Managing Partner Jodi Winter said “To support this is showing our commitment to the community. We have offices in Barry and across South Wales, right in the heart of the community and we like to give back to the community what they have given to us.

“Our business is all about people, the majority of the people we employ are from the Vale in the Barry office or from Bridgend for the Bridgend office and our clients are all from the Vale and surrounding areas – so having a community base is really important to us.”

It’s hoped that an opportunity to launch the station across Bridgend and the Western Vale will be possible by late 2025.

You can find out more about Bro Radio and out how to listen via www.broradio.fm/howtolisten

