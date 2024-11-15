Brook Fox follows success of first single with new release, Countryside

Stephen Price

Up and coming Welsh singer songwriter, Brook Fox, has released his highly anticipated new single, ‘Countryside’ today – the follow up to his hugely successful debut single, Time, earlier this year.

Brook hails from the small town of Burry Port in Carmarthenshire, and grew obsessed with songwriting throughout the 2020 pandemic, idolising the likes of Ed Sheeran and Gerry Cinnamon for both their catchy songs and one man band performances.

Drawing inspiration from his personal experiences, his music combines down to earth lyrics with pop, folk and indie influences, offering a fresh and authentic soundscape.

Brook has been honing his craft for years now, performing at local venues and captivating audiences with his solo performances consisting of vocals, guitar, a looper pedal and stomp box.

Time

His new single, Countryside, which was released today, tells the story of a love that couldn’t survive the pressures of city life—where concrete jungles overshadowed the simplicity and peace of the countryside.

The song is an attempt to capture the emotional struggle between nature and urban living, with lyrics painting the beauty of the rural areas of Wales.

Produced by Tim Hamill, the track blends elements of folk pop and country to take the Welsh songwriter to a new sonic landscape.

Growing acclaim

Brook’s first taste of success is a memory he will always treasure. He told us: “Hearing my own track on BBC Radio Wales was mind-blowing!”

“I was just sitting there with a cuppa, surrounded by my family and my dog in my lap. As casual as the moment was, it felt incredibly special and is something I’ll remember forever.”

With studies to balance alongside his passion for creating music, he shared: “It was challenging at the start of the academic year to balance my solo career and my studies. But like anything, it gets better with time (no pun intended!). I’m in a much better place with it now and aiming to keep this balance until I graduate.

Brook is a university student at UWTSD in his final year studying music technology and a diehard Catfish and The Bottlemen fan – learning their hit songs “Cocoon” and “7” as a start to his music journey.

He shared: “During the pandemic I’d find myself watching their live sets and interviews and fell in love with both their performance standards and work ethic.

“I also find myself in the cinema frequently, being a fan of both blockbuster and indie media for quite some time.”

Ambition

Brook has been on the circuit for nearly 3 years, covering most of Wales in small pubs and clubs as a cover artist, keeping his own writing to himself.

He told us: “Only recently have I found the confidence to slowly reveal my art to the world, and to my surprise, the general feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, making me more enthusiastic for future projects.”

Brook has been working on new material at home and plans to get back in the studio around Christmas.

He told Nation.Cymru: “I want to stay consistent with my releases and I’m even considering a physical release in 2025.

“I’m actively working on the 2025 calendar. As an independent artist without a full team, it’s challenging to secure big gigs, but I’m optimistic about what’s ahead next year and beyond.”

Watch this space!

Follow Brook on Instagram.

Find out more about Brook and stream Countryside here.

