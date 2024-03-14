BT opens new offices for 1,000 people in Cardiff

BT Group has opened its new hub and Welsh HQ in Cardiff for 1,000 colleagues.

The move is part of a multi-million pound investment by BT Group in the city, and secures a new, significant presence for the company in the Welsh capital.

The new workspace and contact centre – located in the Capital Quarter development of the city centre – will become a hub for colleagues from across BT Group, including EE, BT Business and Openreach.

“Major programme”

Teams have been moving into the new workspace from other BT Group buildings in the city and wider region.

The new Cardiff HQ is part of BT Group’s major programme to modernise the company’s workspaces and reduce its number of locations in the UK from more than 300, to around 30.

The workspace has been fitted with the latest smart building technology, flexible workspaces and collaboration areas. It also features a 6th floor roof terrace, café, underground cycle parking and shower and changing facilities.

Brent Mathews, BT Group’s director of property, said: “We’re really pleased to open our exciting new workspace in the centre of Cardiff. Despite the economic challenges, and changes to working patterns caused by the pandemic, we think this is an important investment and it secures our presence in the capital of Wales and the wider region.

“It will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment that will help us work better together, and attract and retain the best people. Our new workspaces have a real focus on colleague wellbeing.

“We still see an important role for the office, where colleagues can come together to connect, learn and develop their skills. This is particularly important for younger people and those at the start of their careers.”

Leading employer

BT Group remains one of Wales’s leading private sector employers – employing around 4,000 people – and has a considerable impact on the Welsh economy. According to an independent study, the Group’s activities in Wales contribute around £700 million a year to the Welsh economy and support more than 8,000 jobs across the nation.

BT Group is also investing heavily in new ultrafast full-fibre broadband and mobile networks across Wales. Openreach revealed recently that half of all Welsh properties (more than 800,000) can now access ultrafast broadband thanks to the investment in a new, full fibre digital network.

In terms of mobile networks, EE has continued to upgrade its 4G and 5G networks across Wales. EE’s 4G network now covers more than 85% of Wales’s geography, more than any other provider. It has continued to expand 4G in rural Wales, with 200 rural locations in Wales being upgraded by June 2024 as part of the Shared Rural Network.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

