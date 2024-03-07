Budding Welsh archers rejoice as axe-throwing venue gets green light

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to allow a barn used for axe-throwing and archery instruction without planning permission to stay running have been conditionally approved.

Jonathon Keens, of Aim Country Sports, had applied to Pembrokeshire planners for a retrospective change of use of an agricultural barn to a part-time archery and axe throwing instruction venue at Ffynnon Hafod, Crosslands Road, near Tavernspite.

The application said the change of use was undertaken in 2019, with Mr Keens producing copies of first aid and public liability insurance certificates with the application.

Outbuilding

Mr Keens says a pre-application discussion with officers was started in late 2019, but he “heard nothing for almost four years,” before being advised to submit the change of use call.

No objections to the scheme were received.

A report for planners stated: “The application is submitted in retrospect for the retention of an outbuilding used in association with an archery and axe throwing business.

“The application site comprises a small outbuilding used as a bespoke archery and axe throwing instruction venue in association with a small business known as Aim Country Sports which operates from the site.

“The small business use has positive social impacts through the provision of an outdoor sport available within the locality. Positive economic benefits are achieved through the generation of income from the business.”

The application was approved, with conditions including the provision of a disabled parking bay and the scheme complies with approved plans.

The next Legolas

Aim Country Sports, on its website, says: “At Aim you will have the chance to try out activities that are different and completely new to Pembrokeshire and Wales! We are the only venue offering aerial archery, archery and axe throwing.”

It says aerial archery involves “aiming to large foam discs that are on the move,” adding: “Using special bows and arrows you can try your hand at being the next Arrow, Katniss or Legolas.”

Axe-throwing is described as “a crazily fun activity that almost anyone from approximately 10yrs+ can enjoy (our oldest client was 90)”.

It adds: “It is particularly suited to clients who like the challenge of something new. Great fun for anything from first dates to team building.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

