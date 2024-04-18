Budget airline to launch flights from Cardiff to Iceland

Iceland’s budget airline will launch flights to Reykjavik from Cardiff Airport this year.

Passengers will be able to fly direct to Keflavik with Play airline or choose to connect to New York Stewart, Washington Dulles, Boston, Baltimore, and Toronto in Canada.

Tickets will go on sale this evening and start at £59 one way, with connections to North America flights starting at £179 one way.

The journey on the 180-seat Airbus will take two hours and 40 minutes.

School holidays

Play will initially operate two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays for a six-weeks ending November 20.

This will coincide with Wales’ half-term school holidays from October 28 to November 1.

Flights will adjust to Thursdays and Sundays during the first week and Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the last week.

This is to accommodate two Uefa Nations League matches between Iceland and Wales.

The airline will hope for a strong uptake to warrant putting more flights on in the future.

Play Chief Executive Einar Örn Ólafsson said: “Not only does this mark a milestone for Play, but also opens up exciting possibilities for customers wanting to travel to the US and Canada at affordable prices.

“Our new Cardiff route is ideal for families seeking to explore all that Iceland has to offer during the school half-term, as well as enthusiastic football fans eager to watch Iceland vs Wales in the upcoming Nations League later this year.”

