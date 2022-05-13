Business group calls for HS2 trains to run along North Wales Main Line

A business group have called for the electrification of the North Wales Main Line so that HS2 trains can run along the track.

Growth Track 360 want the line from Holyhead to Crewe and Warrington electrified so that trains travelling up from London to Birmingham can continue along to track to the north of Wales.

HS2 has been categorised as an England and Wales project despite the fact that no part of the track is included in Wales.

A report by Cardiff University found that if it had been designated as an England-only project, Wales could have received an extra £514m investment in its rail infrastructure between 2011-12 and 2019-20.

But Growth Track 360, which represents businesses in the north of Wales and Cheshire region, want Wales to benefit from HS2 and have commissioned a series of conceptual artworks to help the public visualise the proposed improvements which would.

Produced by Nataliia Marchuk, a Ukrainian Fine Arts undergraduate at the University of Chester, one shows an HS2 train passing Conwy Castle on an electrified North Wales Main Line.

The full cost of the project was estimated at £750M. Technical challenges would include the Britannia Bridge across the Menai Strait between Anglesey and the mainland.

Such challenges may involve leaving gaps in the overhead line equipment where non-compliant structures exist, and using on-board energy storage systems to power trains across these gaps, they said.

Growth Track 360 business representative and North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council chief executive Ashley Rogers added: “As we strive for a sustainable, net zero carbon future along with economic recovery from the pandemic, it is critical for the UK government to release the funds necessary to accelerate the long overdue investment programme for our region’s rail infrastructure network.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

