Businesses served with enforcement notices for operating in breach of planning rules

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A number of companies, including a brewery that the former Prime Minister visited, will have to stop operating at a business park after they breached planning rules.

Vale of Glamorgan Brewery, Vale Community Fitness (gym), and CB STONE (stone mason) were operating at Atlantic Business Park in a way that fell outside of what was allowed by planning conditions attached to the site when it was developed.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has issued these tenants with a planning enforcement notices requiring them to stop operating as they are on the site.

Dawan Developments is the the company behind the business park. The firm’s director, Anwar Ismail, said it is up to tenants who lease the buildings on site to comply with planning regulations.

‘Unacceptable’

A Vale council report on the matter states: “The use of units 3, 30, and 40-42 at Atlantic Business Park for purposes other than those falling under use classes B1 and B8 may have uncontrolled and detrimental environmental impacts on residential and public amenity in terms of generating noise pollution, odours, additional traffic movements, and any other impacts.

“These uses could become lawful and immune from enforcement action after 10 continuous years, which would be an entirely unacceptable position for the local planning authority to support, given the uses identified may only be deemed acceptable subject to requiring appropriate mitigation by attaching planning conditions to a grant of planning consent.”

When plans for Atlantic Business Park were approved in 2018 a condition was attached to the permission which required the buildings on site to be used for light industrial business or storage and distribution.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said in a planning report that it found a number of businesses to be operating there outside of this remit.

The report also states that many of these businesses applied for planning permission to resolve the matter but the three now facing enforcement action did not.

Vale of Glamorgan Brewery

Vale of Glamorgan Brewery was visited by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his general election campaign in May 2024.

Mr Ismail said Atlantic Business Park has brought jobs to the area and that it was built before a new housing development appeared in Hayeswood Road.

He added: “At the end of the day what [tenants] rent from me is a building… What they do within that build is up to them and it is up to them as the tenant to ensure they meet the planning regulations and requirements.

“Our job is to build the building, make sure it meets building [regulations] and complies with the planning permission granted when it was built.

“Any change of use is down to the tenants. It is not down to me as the landlord.”

