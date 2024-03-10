Businesswoman launches devastating attack on pylon plan company

Martin Shipton

A businesswoman has written a devastating critique of a company that wants to build a network of pylons across mid Wales.

Sarah Eyles, who owns a smallholding near Pencader, Carmarthenshire, runs a computer services company that she founded more than 20 years ago.

Recently she attended two consultation events hosted by Green GEN Cymru at the villages of Llanllwni and Alltwalis.

The firm, which wants to build a new electricity grid, is owned by Bute Energy, which has linked plans to build a network of wind farms.

Ms Eyles claims that after talking to Green GEN representatives at the events, she found some answers given to her to be misleading or untrue.

Property prices

She wrote: “I was told in the Llanllwni consultation that ‘there is no evidence that property prices will be affected by a pylon located near your house.’ This is untrue and there is plenty of evidence in reports from, for example, the London School of Economics and Ofgem, both confirming a substantial drop in house prices for properties located near pylons.

“I was told in the Llanllwni consultation that ‘tourism will not be affected by pylons’. This is untrue. A Welsh Government report suggests that tourism is impacted where high quality landscapes have wind farms and their associated infrastructure (eg pylons) located on them.

“In addition, Llanllwni / Llanllwni Mountain is a Dark Sky Discovery Site, an officially recognised place where anyone can stargaze. This attracts many visitors each year. The aviation warning lights on pylons will devastate this aspect of tourism, and also ruin these dark skies for local enjoyment.

“Green GEN claims that cables cannot be laid underground, and in the consultation showed a picture of old-style cable laying. They should have shown instead a spider plough, which is the current technology used all over the world. Spider ploughing is cheaper, quicker and causes much less disruption than the old-style cable burying process which was on display.

“When I emailed Green GEN asking why they could not put the cables underground, they replied: ‘We are considering the use of pylons for this project as they feature in many areas in Wales where landscape, agriculture and tourism are thriving parts of the local economy. Underground cables require more land and create more ground disturbance during construction, which has the potential to produce more significant ecological and archaeological impacts.’ This is misleading and not factual.

“In addition, pylons will greatly impact our views and appreciation of the landscape. And I can’t think of anything worse than having a huge pylon on my smallholding. It is also the Welsh Minister of Climate Change’s position that cabling should be laid underground, of which there was no mention from Green GEN.

“When I asked why the company had changed its name in 2022 from Bute Energy Networks Limited to Green Generation Energy Networks Cymru Limited, they said that this was because the company that deals with the pylon infrastructure cannot be the same as the one that builds the wind farms (Bute Energy). This makes no sense, as the directors and all aspects of the company remain the same, and only the name has been changed.

“Green GEN’s answer, therefore, stating the requirement (presumably by law?) that the pylon building and wind farm building need to be undertaken by two separate companies is not met. The claimed ‘independence’ of Green GEN is questionable as they intend to serve Bute Energy, which is the parent company.

“At the consultation when I raised the issue of pylons being a health risk, I was told by a Green GEN consultant that this is ‘pure conspiracy theory’.

“However, the World Health Organisation website states that higher than usual exposure to (Extremely Low Frequency) are ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’, and there is also a similar statement in the SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) report and on the National Grid website. I was shocked at the way that the Green GEN representative dismissed my concerns in such a rude and insensitive manner.

“Green GEN act as if they have a licence to operate and distribute electricity, which they do not have. Green GEN has not yet been licensed as an Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) by the UK energy regulator Ofgem.

“Green GEN stated that locals will benefit from the upgraded supply. This is not true, as it will cost well over £100,000 for a business to obtain 3-phase power from a pylon. It is much cheaper to obtain 3-phase from an 11kv pole, for example.

“Green GEN stated in the consultation that once they get planning consent for the project that ‘no change can be made to the specification of the pylons’. This is blatantly untrue, as after any planning permission is granted it is usually always possible to apply for and obtain an amendment to the terms of the planning.

“Green GEN told me that they will be building the pylons. However, the company does not have a track record in managing or delivering projects of this nature. In addition, Green GEN’s accounts indicate that they own no machinery that could be used for building pylons, and there are no earnings in their companies from such work (or from any work for that matter). It appears more likely that the company was set up for the explicit task of obtaining planning consent for this project and then selling the planning to the highest bidder. The answer they gave me, therefore, is misleading and most probably untrue.

“Green GEN claim that Wales needs the green power for green energy targets. The welsh government’s target for 70% of Wales’ electricity consumption to be from renewable sources by 2030 already reached 59% in 2022. The truth is that the electricity generated by the new wind farms and transported by pylons are destined to be sold to England and therefore will not count towards these Welsh targets. We are in effect being ‘ordered’ to despoil Wales by making it into an industrial wasteland in order for it to become the electricity generator for the UK.

“This is not a Welsh development, as is claimed, as the directors of Green GEN are Scottish and English and the funding is mostly coming from Denmark.

“When I asked Green GEN how long it had taken them to put together all the documentation to-date they said ’18 months’. I wish to add to this complaint, therefore, the shortness of the consultation period, the lack of notice, and the fact that it was undertaken during lambing season, the busiest time of the year for local farmers. This is sharp practice, especially given that Green GEN have been working on this proposal for at least 18 months, and could have given more notice and held the consultation at a more convenient time for stakeholders. It seems that Green GEN want to rush through what they consider simply a ‘tick box’ exercise.

“A ‘consultation’ is defined as ‘the act of exchanging information and opinions about something in order to reach a better understanding of it or to make a decision’. This was not a two-way exchange, but Green GEN using PR spin to stultify our concerns (which I suspect is why they didn’t want me to record the conversations), and many of their answers were misleading or untrue.

“Green GEN appear to have sent in their bulldozers prematurely, in the shape of their representatives at the consultation. I was not made to feel like a stakeholder in the process, but as a potential obstacle to the multi-million pounds of profits that the company hope to make for their shareholders by manipulating this so called ‘clean green’ opportunity. “ “Green GEN’s interest, clearly, is in the exploitation of the beautiful Teifi Valley and our communities, in order to provide them with mega profits, leaving us with unsellable houses, decimated tourism, dreadful views and spoilt countryside. I feel that Green GEN view us stakeholders simply as ‘collateral damage’.

Opportunity

A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru responded: “The consultation presents a valuable opportunity for communities to seek clarity on any concerns and queries they may have regarding our plans and operations. Information about the project is available on the project website including detailed reports on how the project has been developed as well as a wide range of FAQs.

“Since initiating our consultation process, we’ve held six events at locations along the planned route and encourage members of the public to provide feedback on our plans.

“We are genuinely attentive to each viewpoint shared, and these contributions are instrumental in refining our work. All consultation responses will be read by the project team and the team will consider how changes can be made to the project to reflect the feedback received.

“All questions will be responded to in a consultation feedback report which will be published at the next round of consultation.”

