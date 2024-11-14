By-law could stop people congregating, fighting, and defecating on streets in popular seaside town

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A by-law could be used to clamp down on street drinkers and drug users have been seen congregating, fighting and even defecating in public at one of Wales’ most popular resorts.

People have been seen gathering outside Llandudno Town Hall and on the steps of the Emmanuel Church on Lloyd Street in recent weeks.

On Saturday at least two witnesses called North Wales Police’s 101 line after a middle-aged woman fell and was seen outside the church, her face a “mask of blood”.

A woman was later seen defecating in the nearby car park in broad daylight, an eyewitness told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Altercation

Police were called to the same spot a few weeks ago when two people had an altercation in the street and were seen kicking shop windows.

Now Llandudno councillor Louise Emery says she is working with the police in an effort to move on those who can be regularly seen drinking and smoking cannabis in the street.

“I had a meeting with the local police yesterday (Wednesday), ” cllr Emery said.

“We were looking at a variety of options to stop people sitting and drinking outside the town hall.

“We used to have signs around the streets of Llandudno, saying ‘don’t drink’ in public places because there was a by-law so that you couldn’t drink on the high street.

“They (the by-laws) were removed before COVID. I’m going to find out why. So at the moment, there is no rule saying you can’t drink alcohol locally on the high street and around the town hall. I’m going to see whether we can bring back that by-law, so at least the police would have a reason to move them on so they can’t drink outside the town hall.”

Important

She added: “The town hall is an important place for our residents. It’s where they go to register births. It is where they go to register the deaths of their loved ones. It is where people get married. It needs to be a really prominent and safe location within the town. It is also the place where people go to the Citizens Advice Bureau and visit the town council.

“We must make sure that people don’t feel intimidated or worried walking to the town hall. That has been made very clear to police officers. We can’t have that kind of bad behaviour outside the town hall and people feeling intimidated. It’s not on.”

Conwy County Council said its community safety team were aware of the problems.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “We are aware of isolated incidents of alleged anti-social behaviour, and any instances that have been reported directly to us are being thoroughly investigated.

“There are plans to address this issue further in the coming days, and we will communicate with our residents more fully in due course.”

