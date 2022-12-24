Cadbury accused of ‘Welsh tokenism’ over free Christmas chocolate promotion

Chocolate giant Cadbury has been accused of ‘Welsh tokenism’ with a Christmas campaign that only features two locations in Wales.

The Secret Santa Campaign gives people the chance to send a bar of Cadbury chocolate for free to someone who deserves it.

In Wales the campaign is only available in Cardiff and Bangor whilst England has over a hundred locations.

Cadbury poster advertisements have been appearing across the UK and can be scanned to enable participants to send a chocolate bar anonymously to someone special free of charge.

With some of the digital posters popping up at random in the days running up to Christmas Eve, Cadbury hoped to send around 120,000 free chocolate bars to those “who need a lift” this Christmas.

The scannable QR codes can be found at bus stops, train stations and on local high streets, and 123 of the locations are in England.

Scotland has only four locations whilst Northern Ireland has 37.

Wales has two.

‘Tokenism’

Carer, Sian Evans, from Lanelli complained about the lack of Secret Santa locations in Wales and says Cadbury suggested she to go to the website and pay to send a chocolate bar instead.

Sian Evans said: “It is just pure tokenism by Cadbury to put two posters in Wales and four in Scotland whilst concentrating their marketing in England.

“Clearly we don’t deserve to reward people who do good things in Wales or maybe Cadbury don’t believe people in Wales do good deeds worth rewarding.”

A spokesperson from Cadbury said: “This year our Secret Santa service is more widely available than ever before, appearing on digital and static posters across the country for the first time to give even more people the chance to get involved and secretly send chocolate to someone special!

“For those who don’t have a Cadbury Postal Service near them this year, you can still get involved in our Secret Santa campaign via our website where you can send a loved one a Cadbury chocolate bar anonymously for £3.

“Next Christmas, we’ll be looking to build on this year’s campaign and plan to increase access to our Cadbury Postal Service even further.

“Our full Christmas range is also readily available for purchase in stores nationwide. Please note retailers are free to set their own prices.”

