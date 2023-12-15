Cadw launches call for photos of Welsh monuments for 2025 calendar

Emily Price

Cadw has launched a call for photographs of beautiful Welsh historical sites which could be featured in next year’s official 2025 Cadw calendar.

From magnificent, awe-inspiring vistas to intriguing and overlooked details, Cadw is on the lookout for stunning visuals that showcase Wales’ historical buildings and archaeological sites in all their glory.

Whether you’ve visited a well-known castle, explored an ancient monument, or stumbled upon a hidden gem, Cadw wants to see a range of photographs covering all the seasons of the year.

Successful contributors will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar. The deadline for submissions is Friday 19 January 2024.

A Cadw spokesperson said: “This is your opportunity to share your photographic talents with a wider audience. Your images could be adorning the walls of homes and offices throughout Wales and the wider world in 2025.”

Submission Guidelines:

High-resolution, landscape-oriented photographs are preferred.

Ground shots only – no drone photography

You may submit up to 3 photos per entry.

Photos should be original and taken by you.

No people in the photographs.

Send your photos to [email protected] with the subject line “2025 Cadw Calendar”. Include your name, contact information, and a brief description of each photo.

Follow Cadw on Facebook and Instagram for updates and notifications. Facebook @CadwWales / Instagram @cadwcymruwales.

Ownership

Submitting your photographs to our calendar competition will not affect your copyright or ownership of the images submitted.

While you grant Cadw the right to use your photographs for the specific purpose of inclusion in a Cadw commercial product — the 2025 Cadw calendar — including promotion and display in connection with the competition, we will not acquire any ownership rights.

Your creative work remains yours, and you are free to showcase, sell, or license your images independently should you want to.

