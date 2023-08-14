Cadw releases bilingual calendar featuring stunning images of Welsh castles

Cadw has released a new bilingual calendar for 2024 featuring stunning images of ancient Welsh castles.

The calendar includes shots of some of Wales’ most loved historical sites and showcases the beautiful landscapes that surround the ancient buildings.

The front cover features Rhuddlan Castle in Denbighshire with the sunset reflected in the River Clwyd.

The river was diverted by King Edward I who instructed ditch diggers to dig trenches to reroute the river’s meandering course so that supplies could still make it to the castle should Edward’s ruthless campaign to subdue the Welsh run into any trouble.

March features an aerial shot of the solitary guardian of Eryri’s Llanberis Pass, Dolbadarn castle.

The native-built historic site was once a vital link in the defences of the ancient kingdom of Gwynedd and was most likely constructed by Llywelyn ap Iorwerth in the late 12th or early 13th century.

June features a beautiful image looking across the River Wye toward the magnificent clifftop fortress, Chepstow Castle.

Building on the castle was started in 1067 by Earl William fitz Osbern, close friend of William the Conqueror, making it one of the first Norman strongholds in Wales

October offers an image of the ruins of Denbigh Friary against a bright blue sky.

The Friary was suppressed under the orders of Henry VIII in 1538 and all that remains today are the church walls.

Following its dissolution, the church found a number of other uses, including as a dwelling, wool store and malt house.

The calendar costs £9.95 and can be purchased online here or in Cadw gift shops.

All of the income generated from the calendar’s sales will go towards conserving historical sites across Wales.

A Cadw spokesperson said: “The 2024 Cadw calendar features some of our most loved sites at their very best plus a stunning shot of Rhuddlan Castle on the front cover.

“All of the income generated by the sale of products in Cadw shops including calendars contributes to the work of Cadw and helps us to protect, conserve and provide public access to the 131 outstanding historic sites of Wales for current and future generations.”

The Cadw calendar includes space for making notes of important dates, events and special occasions and contains details of public and religious holidays, along with lunar and seasonal data.

The month by month images are: Jan – Cymer Abbey

Feb – Tinkinswood Burial Chamber

March – Dolbadarn castle

April – Weobley castle

May – Oxwich Castle

June – Chepstow Castle

July – Grosmont castle

August – Conwy

September – Caerwent Roman Town

October – Denbigh Friary Church

November – Beaumaris

December – Carreg Cennen Castle

