Caernarfon bar stops selling Russian drinks – but not Smirnoff

A bar in Caernarfon have announced that they have stopped selling drinks from Russia in solidarity with Ukraine – but will still be selling Smirnoff.

The Copa Bar and Diner on the Maes in the town said that they had looked at the products they sell in case it is produced in Russia.

“To show support for the people of Ukraine we have stopped selling Russian goods,” they said. ” The obvious one was vodka and particularly Smirnoff.”

But they added that thinking Smirnoff was Russian was a mistake.

“We can confirm that this is made by a British company Diageo, and manufactured in many countries but not Russia,” they added.

Many of those reacting to the post on Facebook praised the bar for its decision with a “da iawn chi” while some suggested alternatives.

Maria Sarnacki added: “Da iawn well done. Plenty of Polish vodka to choose from too – Żubrówka bison grass is a great vodka.”

Gaiil Doutch added: “And Absolut Vodka is Sweden.”

Caernarfon staged a solidarity rally with Ukraine on Saturday that was attended by over 200 people.

Calls to boycott Russian products in order to put a financial squeeze of the Russian government have gathered pace globally since their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

In the United States, the governors of four states have sought to limit the sale of Russian products, particularly alcohol.

On Friday, Quebec’s finance minister Eric Girard also said he has requested the Société des alcools du Québec “to withdraw all products that come from Russia”.

However, many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in their destination countries or other European countries, many of whom have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine.

