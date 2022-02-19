Caernarfon bypass closed on its first day after multi-car crash

The central section of the new Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass was closed on its first day after a multi-car crash.

The crash after 12.30pm led to a closure from the Bontnewydd roundabout to the junction with Penybryn Road. The road was then reopened shortly before 3pm, but in the meantime, cars were diverted back through Caernarfon.

Police and two ambulance crews attended the incident and a patient was transported to Ysbyty Gwynedd with minor injuries.

North Wales Police said there were “fortunately” only minor injuries.

“Police and colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service currently dealing with a four vehicle RTC on the Bontnewydd By-Pass,” they said.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulance crews were called to a crash on the Bontnewydd bypass at around 12.30pm. A patient has since been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd for treatment.”

The new Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass opened today Saturday rather than Friday as originally planned in order not to encourage any unnecessary travel during Storm Eunice.

‘Significant investment’

Construction of the £139m scheme, built by the Balfour Beatty Jones Bros Joint Venture, began in 2019 with work continuing throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with safeguards in place to protect the workforce.

The road was estimated to cost £113m in 2015, but the price had risen by the time work got underway, with some of the added costs blamed on the pandemic.

One of the largest recent infrastructure projects in the north of Wales, the 9.7km bypass runs from the Goat Roundabout on the A499/A487 to the Plas Menai roundabout.

Speaking before the bypass opened, Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport Lee Waters said: “This projects represents a significant investment in the area by the Welsh Government and it is testimony to the local workforce that it has been completed ahead of time.

“As well as the road the project has created new links for walking and cycling which will improve the health and the environment of local communities.”

17 major structures were built as part of the scheme and 99% of the excavated materials were recycled and reused on the bypass. The project also includes improved active travel routes for walking and cycling in the area.

The scheme has provided a boost for the local economy with close to £70m spent with Welsh businesses of which £12m was spent on small to medium enterprises. £2m was also spent by the construction workforce in local shops, businesses and services during the construction period.

During the construction stage 93 per cent of the workforce came from the North Wales area, with 31 per cent living within a 10-mile radius. 36 graduates and apprentices were employed and trained while 15 people received work experience. An average of 160 people worked on the scheme at any one time during construction.

Measures have been put in place to minimise the environmental impact of the scheme to improve and enhance biodiversity in the area, including safe passages for wildlife. 170,000 plants, providing around 14 hectares of new native species, woodlands and scrub, as well as over 20 kilometres of new hedgerows were also planted.

