Caernarfon food festival returns this May

Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon Food Festival returns for its seventh year this May, with more events and stalls scheduled than ever before.

In addition to the food and drink stalls, crafts, and local produce and three music stages, this year’s festival will also see two brand new areas: the Seafood Village, and a special family-friendly area in Caernarfon’s Parc Coed Helen.

The highly anticipated event has become one of Wales’ most important food festivals, and is set to take place on Saturday 11 May.

Anticipation

Nici Beech, Chair of the Caernarfon Food Festival Committee said: “We’re very excited about the two new areas.

“More and more families come every year, so it was a natural step forward for us to develop this family-friendly area in Parc Coed Helen, just across the water, following a successful event there last September.

“We have relocated the Coleg Glynllifon animal pens there, as well as many food and drink stalls, and there will be entertainment all day with staff from the Urdd and Byw’n Iach.

“Furthermore, there will be arts and crafts and live music including appearances from Gruff and Cati from S4C’s Cyw!”

Vision

In order to bring this vision to life, Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon has collaborated with a local artist, Iestyn Tyne, who has created an artist’s impression of the family-friendly area of the festival.

The new Seafood Village will be located at Cei Llechi, organised in partnership with Bangor University’s School of Ocean Sciences.

“Seeing as we’re on the shores of the Menai Strait, a seafood village seems the perfect addition to this year’s festival.” Nici added.

“The village will include live cooking demonstrations and a whole host of interesting activities about the sea, including interactive arts and music.”

The main attraction since the inaugural festival in 2016, is of course, the food, and with over 180 food and drink stalls this year, there will be something to everyone’s taste.

“We’re delighted to have a stall at Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon,” says Margaret Ogunbanwo, owner of Maggie’s African Twist.

“There is always a fantastic atmosphere in the town on the day of the festival, and it’s a great opportunity, not only to sell a lot of produce, but to reach new audiences.”

Music

The free festival that’s organised entirely by volunteers is also well-known for its music offering.

This year some of Wales’ most popular artists will take to the stage including Bob Delyn a’r Ebillion and Mei Gwynedd a Band Tŷ Potas, but there will also be plenty of local artists in the mix such as Magi and Geraint Løvgreen a’r Band. Not forgetting the choir stage, where up to 10 local choirs will perform on the day.

“Sustainability is one of our core values as a festival,” added Nici.

“So the reusable cups will be back this year. We’re also encouraging people to walk or cycle here, or to catch a bus into town, and we’re very grateful to the many bus companies who put on more buses than usual on the day.”

Free event

Despite having so much on the menu, the festival continues to be free for all. It costs an estimated £50,000 annually, and last year 35,000 people came to Caernarfon for the big day.

“If every visitor gave £3, that would almost be enough to fund the entire festival!” says Nici, before reminding us that volunteers will be making collections on the day.

Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon takes place on Saturday 11 May 2024 from 10am – 5pm.

You can donate cash in buckets, or directly via PayPal on the day, or at any time throughout the year.

For more information about Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon visit www.gwylfwydcaernarfon.cymru or follow the event on Facebook, Instagram and X.

