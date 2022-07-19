Caernarfon to host conference opposing plans for new nuclear power stations in Wales

Campaigners are holding a conference in Caernarfon on Saturday to coordinate opposition to plans for new nuclear power stations at Wylfa on Anglesey and Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd.

Speakers at Saturday’s conference will outline the case against the new nuclear power plants, highlight the financial and operational risks associated with the respective reactor designs, and outline the prospects for a renewable energy future for Wales.

Nuclear Free Local Authorities Secretary Richard Outram who will be the opening speaker at the conference, said: “The NFLA is delighted and proud to be part of this important conference, and it is only fitting that it be held in Caernarfon, symbolically the most Welsh-speaking part of Wales, to co-ordinate the nation’s opposition to English plans to impose new nuclear power plants on Wales.

“Our message from this conference will be simple – nuclear is not wanted or needed by Wales.

“Nuclear is too costly, too slow, and too fraught with financial uncertainties and operational risks to be an energy option for Wales, and it is simply illogical when Wales is blessed in abundance with natural resources, wind, sun, waves and rivers, from which the nation’s energy needs can be met more cheaply, more quickly, with the creation of many more jobs, and without the toxic legacy of nuclear waste.”

Activists and Councillors from across Wales have been invited to the conference which is also open to the public.

Contributions will be translated into English and Welsh. It will also be webcast.

The conference will end with a symbolic signing of the Caernarfon Declaration outlining the strength of feeling against nuclear and the aspiration for a renewable future for Wales.

Energy strategy

Wales has been the focus of a number of potential nuclear projects since the UK Government committed to building a series of new power plants in its new energy strategy published in April.

In June a development company backed by the Welsh Government announced it was embarking on a programme to bring small modular reactor (SMR) technology to the site of the decommissioned nuclear power plant at Trawsfynydd.

Cwmni Egino, which is wholly owned by the Welsh Government, said it was working together with the landowner, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), on proposals for the siting of a new nuclear development, with a target date for construction to start in 2027.

The UK Government has also backed plans for a new nuclear power plant on Anglesey.

Two American companies, Westinghouse and Bechtel, are involved in developing the scheme which could see two reactors constructed on the site of the decommissioned Wylfa Newydd site.

Earlier this month it was also confirmed that Deeside had been shortlisted as a potential location for the first factory in the UK to build a fleet of small modular nuclear reactors.

The Rolls-Royce-led consortium developing the new technology confirmed a list of six locations for the factory, which also included Richmond in North Yorkshire, along with Sunderland, Ferrybridge in West Yorkshire, Stallingborough, Lincolnshire, and Carlisle.

The winning bid has been promised investment of up to £200m and the creation of up to 200 jobs.

