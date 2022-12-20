Caerphilly dog attack: 83-year-old woman dies

An 83-year-old woman has died following reports of a dog attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly.

The woman was taken to hospital on Saturday 3 December and sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 55-year-old man who was also taken to hospital with minor injuries has now been released.

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury have been released under conditional bail.

The dog, a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed, was seized by officers and has been destroyed.

Gwent Police said that their investigation continues and officers will be making further enquiries in the local area.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said: “If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us.

“Alternatively, please call us on 101, quoting log reference 2200407170. You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”

