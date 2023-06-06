Caerphilly man sentenced for manslaughter after killing friend with single punch

A man from Caerphilly has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison for the manslaughter of his friend, who was killed with a single punch.

Jay Webster, aged 28, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter last month.

Webster assaulted Ben Lloyd, aged 28, in White Street, Caerphilly on Saturday 1 April.

During an early hearing at Cardiff Crown Court CCTV footage was played which captured Webster hitting the victim after he’d been struck first.

Following sentencing, the family of Ben Lloyd issued a statement which said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind words and gestures.

“It has been overwhelming to physically see just how much Ben was loved and appreciated by everyone who knew him and even by people that hadn’t met him but only knew of him.

“Ben’s death has left an unfillable void in our lives and a pain that will never ease, but we also understand the pain that Jay and his family must also be feeling.

“He didn’t set that evening to hurt his best friend and it’s such a tragedy it ended this way.

“Ben loved Jay and they were as thick as thieves growing up.

“Although we are heartbroken that we have lost such an amazing man we also know that Ben wouldn’t want any malice or ill feeling over such tragic incident.”

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, the senior investigation officer, said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life.

“The circumstances of Ben’s death should act as a warning to others, just one punch can ruin the lives of both the victim and the person who throws the punch. In a split second a person can become a killer or be killed.

“This is a reminder – if you face confrontation while out, please remember the sensible thing is to turn around and walk away.

“Although this was an isolated crime, it is understandable any act of violence can cause fear and concern in any local community.

“I would like to thank the residents of Caerphilly for their co-operation, support and understanding during this investigation.

“Finally, I’d like to pay tribute to the friends and family who have had to come to terms with Benjamin’s death and shown great strength throughout this difficult process.

“I know today’s sentencing will never bring Ben back, however I hope this outcome brings some consolation and closure for them.”

