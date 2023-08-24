Caerphilly planners reject application for more freedom to choose where caravans can be stationed

Nicholas Thomas – Local Democracy Reporter

Planning officers in Caerphilly have rejected a leisure park owner’s attempts to secure more freedom to choose where he can station his caravans.

Graham Davies, who runs Penyfan Caravan Park, between Manmoel and Oakdale, sought council approval “that 152 static caravans can be stationed on all the land” within the boundary of his premises.

A supporting statement by Laister Planning shows the site contains “evidence of land used for static caravans, touring caravans, caravan storage… camping pods, play areas, dining and pub facilities, [a] shop, and amenity spaces”.

Rejection

The park is currently permitted to have 152 static caravans for “holiday use” in certain locations, and the new application was for a Lawful Development Certificate allowing the owner to station those caravans across his land generally.

But planning officers at Caerphilly County Borough Council rejected Mr Davies’ application because they “cannot be certain… how and where the applicant is intending to station” the caravans.

“Moreover, given the ambiguity of the description of the proposed use, this could be interpreted as the siting of up to 152 static caravans in addition to the existing layout of structures and buildings within the leisure park,” council planners said when making their decision.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

