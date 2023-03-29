Caerphilly schools told to improve Welsh language provision

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Nearly half of Caerphilly County Borough schools inspected by Estyn in 2022 were told to improve their provision of the Welsh language.

Five out of 11 schools inspected last year were advised to raise their standard of Welsh – Bryn Primary, Cefn Fforest Primary, Crumlin High Level Primary, Lewis Girls’ Comprehensive, and Ysgol y Lawnt.

At an education scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, March 28, Plaid Cymru councillor John Roberts said support for teachers was needed to improve their confidence in using and teaching Welsh.

Cllr Roberts, who represents Aber Valley, said: “It’s easy for me as a person who stopped teaching donkeys years ago to say, the way to improve Cymraeg is to get people to speak Cymraeg.”

He added that pupils and teachers need more opportunities to use the language to build their confidence.

Council officers confirmed the Welsh language is an area the council is aware needs work.

Edward Pryce, assistant director at South East Wales Education Achievement Service, said funding was available to offer teachers secondments to improve their Welsh.

Cllr Roberts said: “Funding isn’t everything. We might be getting bucket-loads of cash but it’s not everything.”

Mr Pryce said a designated report on Welsh language provision would be brought to the committee in future.

