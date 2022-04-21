Caerphilly town councillor quits Labour to join Plaid Cymru

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Shelly Hodder, a life-long Labour member, said she had been “disillusioned” with the party for some time.

The Caerphilly town councillor – different to a Caerphilly County Borough Councillor – said her political stance is left leaning and she feels the party has become more central and no longer represents the working class.

Ms Hodder said: “I was a Corbyn supporter and a lot of us feel we are being pushed out of the party.”

Ms Hodder added: “My view is that some Labour councillors locally are more interested in maintaining their own positions of power than meeting the needs of those they were elected to represent.”

Morgan Jones ward councillor and current member of Caerphilly Town Council, Jamie Pritchard said: “We certainly wish Shelly all the best for the future.

“As a local team, we knock the doors every week, undertake regular walk arounds, litter picks and above all, we campaign positively. We look forward to residents having their democratic say on Thursday, May 5.”

Ms Hodder has joined Plaid Cymru but is not standing for re-election on the town council in May.

Ms Hodder was not chosen to represent Labour in the upcoming county borough council election.

Despite putting herself forward for selection, she said she was not told about the selection evening which was held in December 2021.

Complaint

The former member has made a complaint about this to the Caerphilly Labour group.

Ms Hodder said: “I no longer believe they are representing the views and interests of local people in Caerphilly.

“I’ve joined Plaid, even though I’m not standing for election to the town council, because I’ve always been impressed how hard they work for the community of Caerphilly.”

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd for South Wales East, said: “I’m delighted that Shelly is joining Plaid, and is becoming part of a progressive movement for change. People across Caerphilly will know that Plaid Cymru is the party that fights for our communities, and for a better future for everyone living here.

“Plaid is the party of the future for the Valleys, and everyone who’s chosen to make this area their home is welcome.”

