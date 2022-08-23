Café at the foot of Snowdon to close over bank holiday due to parking chaos

The owner of a café at the foot of Wales’ tallest peak has said that she will close over the bank holiday due to parking chaos caused by measures to control where tourists to the area park.

Gwynedd Council have been placing cones along the side of the road in Nant Gwynant to the south of yr Wyddfa in order to prevent hundreds of people from leaving their cars there.

It means that there is a lack of places for customers who have booked places at Caffi Gwynant to park when they arrive for their meal.

“Unfortunately due to lack of parking in Nant Gwynant as a result of Cyngor Gwynedd Highways department coning off most of the valley, we have made the difficult decision to close the cafe in over the bank holiday,” the owner Paula Williams said in a Facebook post.

“We feel it would be unfair to take bookings if there is no parking for customers. We hope to be open as usual next week and apologise for any inconvenience caused!”

‘Supporting’

Paula Williams told Golwg360 that Gwynedd Council have said that the arrangement is an experimental arrangement and that they will assess the situation over the weekend.

“We felt as a business that we couldn’t ask people to book tables and come and eat in the cafe because there were no parking spaces,” she said.

“If people book a table, turn up for their food, and can’t find somewhere to park, in the future they will think twice before booking with us again.

“After last weekend, we can’t afford to open and not be busy – we have full-time staff to pay. We can’t afford to throw food away.

“We have worked tirelessly for 14 years. We feel that we have come out of Covid and all, and now we have to cope with this too, and with the cost of living and all, we may go into recession. We feel like the Council is doing this at the wrong time.

“We get a lot of local customers supporting us throughout the year, but we are terribly dependent on tourism.”

