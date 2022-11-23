Call for action on Welsh railway line service which has faced repeated delays

Concerns have been raised today in the Senedd over the rail service on the Cambrian Line which runs through Mid Wales.

Speaking in the Senedd, Welsh Liberal Democrat Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds raised delays in the much-anticipated hourly service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.

She said the delays were “just another sign” of Mid Wales being forgotten about by the Labour-Plaid Cymru partnership in Cardiff Bay.

An hourly service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury was announced in 2014, but has faced repeated delays since, with the latest delaying the introduction from 2022 to 2024.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have stated that an hourly service stopping at all stations along the Cambrian Line is essential to encourage more passengers to use the railway instead of cars and for businesses given it will also play an important role in making connections from Shrewsbury easier.

The party has called on the Welsh Government to prioritise the introduction of the service and tackle delays head-on.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “We really need the Labour-Plaid Cymru partnership in Cardiff Bay to prioritise this route, it is essential for businesses and the public in Mid Wales.

“The fact it has been continuously delayed for almost a decade shows that once again Mid Wales is being forgotten about by Labour.

“With Transport for Wales now fully nationalized and owned by the Welsh Government, there is no excuse.

“If Labour wants to put a ban on all new roadbuilding, the least they can do is ensure we have well-functioning public transport networks.

“I am calling for the Welsh Government to prioritise the rollout of this service and put an end to repeated delays once and for all.”

