Call for ban on greyhound racing welcomed in Senedd

Calls to end greyhound racing in Wales have received cross-party support at the Senedd as the Welsh Government yesterday committed to consult on a possible ban on the practice.

Plaid Cymru’s Luke Fletcher has been one of the leading voices calling for a ban alongside Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader, Jane Dodds who described the news as “a first step towards banning the cruel practice of greyhound racing in Wales.”

The Hope Rescue charity first presented a petition of 35,101 signatures to the Senedd in December as part of a growing movement calling for a UK-wide ban of the sport.

The campaign won the backing of Members of the Senedd and support has since grown for Wales to take the lead over other countries in the UK.

Jane Dodds said: “As many will know I have continuously campaigned for a ban since being elected and rescued my own racing greyhound Arthur who sadly passed away recently.

“Greyhound racing leaves dogs traumatised, Arthur was a very anxious dog. His back legs went, and he had a serious neck injury from racing.

“I don’t want any more Arthurs. I don’t want any more dogs that come out like Arthur.

“We have to ban greyhound racing and I will continue to work cross-party to do so.”

Flood plain

Senedd Member for Caerphilly, Hefin David also spoke in the debate at the Senedd on Wednesday about a potential phased ban of greyhound racing in Wales and the impact any decision would have for Ystrad Mynach residents.

Valley Greyhound Stadium is situated in Ystrad Mynach and is the only remaining Greyhound track in Wales.

The track is situated on a flood plain and Mr David raised concerns that closure or regulation of the track could lead to flooding.

The Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly said that he has had discussions with stakeholders on all sides of the debate and will continue to do so.

He said: “I appreciate there is strong feeling on this issue and I think a Welsh Government consultation is the right way forward.

“However, I would ask the Minister to consider what remedial action they would take to secure the land on which the track is based, should the consultation require either further regulation or a ban.

“I have worked with many Ystrad Mynach residents who have suffered severe flooding in this area over recent years, particularly during Storm Dennis.

“At the moment the track conducts informal remediation of the river, in their own interests. So there is some flood prevention happening there at the moment.

“I am concerned that the closure of the track would lead to further flood risk, leaving behind derelict land in an area which already struggles with severe flooding. Any ban or regulation would directly affect that.

“If the track was not there, there would be no one to prevent flooding or clean up afterwards.”

Dr David continued that Welsh Government should be prepared to remediate that land – putting money towards the full remediation through Natural Resources Wales to prevent it becoming derelict.

He added: “At this point in time, I want to focus my argument purely on the consequences for the people of Ystrad Mynach and connected areas as a result of any decision”.

Welfare

Responding to the news of the Petitions Committee report on grey hound racing last month, Mark Bird, CEO of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, said:

“We will continue to make the case for greyhound racing in Wales to be regulated and subject to the Welfare of Racing Greyhounds Regulations 2010 through registration with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

“In doing so, we will ensure the welfare of greyhounds is maintained and is strengthened through our own long-term welfare strategy, A Good Life for Every Greyhound.

“All tracks licensed by GBGB must adhere to the regulator’s Rules of Racing which seek to uphold the very highest standards of greyhound welfare and integrity.

“There are over 200 Rules covering all aspects of how the sport is run and regulated including how greyhounds are cared for when they are at the track, at home in their trainer’s residential kennels, when being transported and into their retirement.

“Our licensed sport, which places the welfare of greyhounds as its highest priority, welcomes the opportunity to continue our engagement with the Welsh Government and Members of the Senedd on this issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

