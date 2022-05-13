Call for donations by group organising Wrexham independence march

The group organising the next independence march in Wrexham have put out a call for donations.

All Under One Banner Cymru have set up a fundraising page in order to raise money to pay for printing leaflets, advertising, the stage, a PA system and other costs.

The independence march will be held in Wrexham on 2 July, after two years of postponements brought about by the Covid pandemic. It will be the first independence march organised by the group since Merthyr Tydfil in September 2019.

Dai Evans from AUOB Cymru told Nation.Cymru the donations were needed as there were “big costs involved”.

“AUOB is completely volunteer-led – it relies on the goodwill of volunteers to organise marches, design and distribute flyers, build the website, and all the other bits and pieces that go into making the marches so successful,” he said.

“But there are also big costs involved, and that’s why launching this fundraiser is such a big deal for us, because we rely 100% on donations from supporters – without their support, there couldn’t be any marches or rallies.

“Please give generously, if you can, to help the fight for independence.

“There’s lots going on on the ground in Wrecsam – the Indyfest Wrecsam group are doing a fantastic job and have big plans, not just for the march but for a whole weekend packed full of events.

“Every single pound we raise will go towards supporting them and towards making this the best event yet.”

‘Exciting’

All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB Cymru) and YesCymru have announced last month that the march will be part of a weekend of activities branded under IndyFest Wrexham.

On the evening before the march Bryn Fôn will kick the weekend off, with a gig at Saith Seren in the town centre. On the morning of the march, there will also be stalls and activities along the streets of the town before everyone gathers in Llwyn Isaf park for the start of the march.

The march will finish at Llwyn Isaf park with speakers and bands before concluding with a big gig on Saturday night.

Pol Wong on behalf of IndyFest Wrexham said last month: “It has been a long two years of waiting but we look forward to welcoming people from all over Wales and beyond to Wrexham in the summer. And it will be an opportunity for us to experience Wrexham in a free Wales – for a weekend at least!

“There are several exciting things planned for the weekend already, and more are planned so keep an eye for updates.”

