News

Call for information about tractor driver after 68-year-old struck by vehicle

12 Dec 2022 1 minute read
A picture of the tractor published by Dyfed Powys Police

Officers investigating a serious injury road traffic collision in Pembrokeshire last month are appealing for help to identify the driver of a tractor and trailer.

The collision happened on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymych on Friday, Nov 18, between 2pm and 3pm.

A 68-year-old was walking northbound in the direction of Crymych, when he was struck by a vehicle. The man sustained serious leg injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Police would like to speak to the driver of a tractor and trailer in these images.

Anyone who can identify the tractor driver is asked to report it.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

