Call for people in Wales to light a candle in the window on Sunday evening to show support for Ukraine

People in Wales are being encouraged to light a candle in the window this evening to show their support for the people of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on Thursday.

The call came from Senedd Member Eluned Morgan who is encouraging people to join in the nationwide show of solidarity today (Sunday).

The call from Eluned Morgan, who is also the Health Minister, follows a number of gatherings and vigils held around Wales over the weekend to stand with the people of Ukraine.

Cyfarfod yn Aberystwyth i godi llais yn erbyn y rhyfel yn #Wcraen #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Zg9HCHm3hR — Iestyn Hughes (@Traedmawr) February 27, 2022

“We are witnessing a horrific act of aggression by Russia towards the people of the Ukraine with scores of civilian lives lost since Russian forces crossed the border and missile strikes struck civilian targets since last Thursday,” Eluned Morgan said.

“People have been asking me how we can help. As ordinary people, we can show our support for the Ukraine and her people by lighting a candle and tweeting those images with the #StandwithUkraine hashtag. I know vigils are being organised across the region in the coming days and there is the event in Cardiff Bay planned this week that people can attend.

“It is early days in this conflict, and the need for humanitarian support is likely to become even more urgent in the days and weeks ahead. I am grateful to my colleague Mick Antoniw who has set up a crowdfunding page to get additional medical equipment to where it is needed most.”

She encouraged anyone who can afford to make a donation to visit here.

‘Appeal’

Meanwhile, over 250 people gathered in Swansea, to show support for Ukraine’s independence and democracy, and there were also gatherings in Cardiff.

Over 100 people gathered on Glyndwr Square, Aberystwyth. The event included a speech by the Mayor of Aberystwyth, councillor Alun Williams, highlighting the similarities between Ukraine and Wales and the way he sympathized with the desire of the people of Ukraine for freedom for their country.

Dr Jenny Mathers, from the Department of International Politics at Aberystwyth University, was also one of the two keynote speakers. Jenny is an expert in Russian politics and security and speaks Russian.

Yesterday about 200 people were also at a protest in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, attended by the Archbishop of Wales Andy John.

“Do I want to make a personal appeal to President Putin?” Andy John said. “He won’t listen to me, I suspect, but every voice that says ‘there is an alternative, you don’t have to do this’, is a voice that, I think, is worth expressing.

“So I add my voice to the many who’ve appealed to him to step back even now from the brink of disaster.”

Plaid Cymru Arfon MP Hywel Williams, who organised the Caernarfon protest with Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said: “I am so glad that today in Caernarfon we join people across our continent and across the world who are saying no to this vicious and unjustified invasion.

“We call on our governments to act together to set aside their differences and we tell Mr Putin – put down your guns.” The gatherings in Wales have been part of a pattern across the world, in European countries but also Europe and Asia, protesting against the invasion. Ukraine national anthem in Trafalgar Square. Incredibly moving. pic.twitter.com/FSH98iVFIk — Bella Wallersteiner (@BellaWallerstei) February 27, 2022

Day 4: Despite thousands of arrests, Protests continue in Russian cities against Putin’s invasion of #Ukraine. Footage from Moscow today: pic.twitter.com/5sVVhvPBa1 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 27, 2022

