Call for Speaker to ask Russia to update sanctions list after Welsh MP upset to have been left off it

The speaker of the House of Commons has been urged to send Russia an updated list of MPs to sanction after one Welsh representative was upset to have been left off it.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was taking action against 287 members of the House of Commons in revenge for sanctions against Russian politicians.

But the list was out of date, featuring several former MPs such as Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve and Justine Greening – who all had the whip withdrawn for rebelling over Brexit and were no longer MPs after the 2019 election.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant was unhappy to have been left off the list and the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said that he would consider sending an updated list to ensure he was included.

He described the suggestion as a “very interesting idea” and agreed he “ought to write to the speaker” of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

He added that Chris Bryant was “really uptight, after all the hard work he had done, that he did not achieve what others have been granted … without any effort whatsoever”.

‘Badge of honour’

Labour’s Mr Bryant had encouraged the Government to go further and faster with sanctions against Russia and named prominent allies of its President Vladimir Putin in the Commons Chamber.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, he said: “Amazingly I’m not on the list of MPs sanctioned by the Russian Federation. I can only presume that they accept that everything I’ve said about them is true.”

He later suggested the Russian Federation is “a bit incompetent” for including former MPs on its list.

The call to send an updated list came from SNP MP Stewart M McDonald, for Glasgow South, who raised a point of order.

“You will know, and members will know, that yesterday the government of the Russian federation sanctioned a number of members of this House, including yourself, Mr Speaker, but that list also included individuals who are no longer members of the House,” he said.

“Can I suggest, Mr Speaker, that you write to your counterpart in the Russian State Duma, giving them an updated list of current members of Parliament?

“Because some of us would very much like to have that badge of honour of being sanctioned by the Russian state.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s department announced the move in response to the UK sanctioning 386 members of the Duma last month.

