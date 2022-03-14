Call for Wales to become ‘Green Battery of Europe’ in bid to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels

The need to reduce EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels could be an opportunity for Wales to become the “Green Battery of Western Europe,” the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats has said.

Jane Dodds called for renewable projects in Wales under construction or in the planning phase should be immediately fast-tracked.

The Mid & West Wales Senedd Member describes the outcome of doing so as a “win-win” not only helping to reduce UK and EU dependence on Russian hydrocarbons but boosting Welsh jobs and helping save the environment.

Wales currently exports over twice the amount of power it consumes and around 48% of electricity generation in Wales already comes from renewables.

But with vast reserves of tidal power in the north and the south of Wales, wind power in the West, the potential for Green Hydrogen facilities in former mining areas and hydropower potential throughout the country.

Wales has some of the greatest potential for a green economy in all of Europe, Jane Dodds said.

“Wales is fortunate enough that our location and our abundant climate-friendly natural resources mean that we are in a position not just to reach a fully renewable self-sufficiently in energy supply here in Wales, but also to actively contribute to helping our EU allies decarbonise,” she said.

“What we need to reach this though is the ambition. We need a full-scale green industrial revolution to maximise the energy we generate from wind, tidal and hydropower. This means going beyond the projects currently in the pipeline.”

Jane Dodds added that the Welsh and UK Governments had to work together with the private sector to bring in greater investment to the renewable sector in Wales.

“We should be investing in any project which offers a good chance of reducing domestic demand and expanding international supply,” she said. “Projects in the planning or proposal stages must be fast-tracked.

“The benefits of increasing our green energy production go beyond helping our allies reduce dependence on Putin. It would mean lower bills for Welsh consumers who are being hit by a cost-of-living crisis being caused by our dependence on fossil fuels. It would also mean thousands of new highly skilled jobs in future-proof industries.

“However, we need to ensure that the money generated from our vast natural resources is spent in Wales and benefits local communities. The production of wind turbines, hydrogen batteries and other renewable components should happen inside Wales.

“There is no good reason why Wales cannot be the Green Battery of Western Europe. The only thing that is holding us back is a lack of incentivisation for the private sector and a lack of interest from the UK Government in particular.”

