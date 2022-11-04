Call for Welsh Government to ban greyhound racing in Wales

A senior councillor has called on the Welsh Government to consider banning greyhound racing in Wales.

Cllr Philippa Leonard, Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection at Caerphilly County Borough Council – where the only greyhound racing track in Wales is sited – has asked Welsh Government to review greyhound racing, with consideration given to a ban.

Greyhound racing is currently unregulated in Wales, unlike England where tracks are subject to the Welfare of Racing Greyhounds Regulations 2010 and tracks are registered with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) and are subject to UKAS accredited self-regulation.

In her letter to Welsh Government, Cllr Leonard said: “I share the concerns voiced by animal welfare charities for racing greyhounds throughout their lives, including when their racing career ends.

“The available data on injuries and fatalities to greyhounds is quite shocking and I do not believe that animals should be exploited and harmed in this way and simply for entertainment.”

Ban call

She continued: “In calling for a Welsh Government review of the legislative position in Wales I would ask that consideration is given to banning greyhound racing completely and it is my personal view that this, rather than the introduction of a regulatory framework, is the only way to ensure animal welfare throughout their lifetimes.

“With only one track in Wales, it should be possible to phase out this activity over a relatively short timescale.

“Greyhound racing is legal in just seven countries in the world, and I really do believe that it is entirely inconsistent with the values of the people of Wales for Wales to be included within that list.”

