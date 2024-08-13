Call in decision for massive development on coastal path still under consideration

The Welsh Government is still considering whether or not to call in plans for a huge housing development on the Wales Heritage Coast path.

Plans for 567 homes on land at Upper Cosmeston Farm have already been given Vale of Glamorgan Council’s seal of approval and calling it in would cause progress to stall.

The land for the development was put up for sale by the Welsh Government in 2023, with then Welsh minister for climate change, Julie James, saying the Welsh Government was encouraging bidders to create energy efficient and sustainable homes.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has also put itself forward as part of a partnership to build the homes on site.

Under consideration

A Welsh Government document titled, ‘Welsh Government Planning Decisions Branch Casework’, was updated on Friday, August 9 showing the call-in request for the development to still be under consideration by a senior officer.

The call-in was made in November, 2020.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The call-in request is under active consideration by officials and a decision will issue in due course.”

Planning applications are usually dealt with by councils, but the Welsh Government can step in in certain circumstances.

Applications are usually called in if issues arise that are considered to be of more than local importance.

These issues can include things like causing regional or national controversy; being in conflict with national planning policies; raising issues of national security; and being likely to significantly affect areas of scientific, natural or historical importance.

The applicant or any other interested party can write to the Welsh Government to request a call in.

Concerns about the Upper Cosmeston Farm scheme were raised by a county councillor representing Sully, Cllr Kevin Mahoney, who said it would put pressure on services in an area which is already “chock-a-block”.

Some residents are also concerned about the loss of agricultural land and the impact that developing on green space will have.

Those who are in support of the development argue that there is a need for more housing in the county and point to 50% of the proposed new homes being affordable.

