Call to drop Wales tourist tax ‘refused,’ says Tory MS

Welsh Conservative calls to suspend plans for a ‘tourism tax’ consultation have been ‘refused,’ a Tory Senedd member has said.

The Welsh Government launched a public consultation yesterday, September 20, on proposals to give local authorities the powers to introduce a ‘tourism tax’ visitor levy.

The levy would be a small charge paid by people staying overnight in accommodation in Wales.

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders had asked Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans to suspend the ‘tourism tax’ consultation to assist the sector in confronting the energy crisis and rising cost of living.

The MS said, in response, the Welsh Government has “refused” to suspend the plans, with the Minister stating: “We are starting a consultation about our proposal to give local authorities the power to introduce a visitor levy on 20 September.

“Any levy would not be introduced for some time. The process of developing a levy spans years, and any legislative proposal would ultimately be subject to scrutiny and approval by the Senedd in the future.

“Our consultation is an opportunity for the public and the sector to help inform our thinking and what would work well for Wales. We encourage everyone to contribute to the consultation.”

‘Negative impact’

Janet Finch-Saunders said: “The tourism tax will have a negative impact on the tourism industry, especially here in Aberconwy, where people work in and communities rely on the income generated by visitors.

“We have no idea how long this cost-of-living crisis will persist, but in a time of uncertainty for employers and employees in the tourism sector, it would be a welcome relief if the Welsh Government stopped its plans to attack the sector with a new tax.

“The Welsh Labour Government and their co-operation pals in Plaid Cymru really need to start cooperating positively with businesses so that steps are taken to boost economic growth”.

