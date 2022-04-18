Calls for ban on bonuses for water company bosses over sewage discharges

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for bonuses for water company bosses to be scrapped until they halt sewage discharges into Welsh rivers and streams

Research by the Lib Dems has revealed Dŵr Cymru executives were awarded £931,000 in bonuses while pumping raw sewage into Welsh waterways 100,000 times last year and bosses at Severn Trent, which covers parts of mid and north Wales awarded themselves bonuses of £5.56 million.

An analysis of company house records by the Welsh Liberal Democrats shows that executives at Dŵr Cymru were paid £2.6 million in 2020 and 2021 including £931,000 in bonuses, benefits and incentives.

The Lib Dems are urging the Welsh Government to ban new bonuses for Dŵr Cymru executives until sewage offences are brought to an end and is also calling on Dŵr Cymru and Severn Trent bosses to hand back last year’s bonuses and for the funds to be used to clean up rivers and lakes that have been polluted by sewage.

‘Obscene bonuses’

Welsh Lib Dem Leader and MS Jane Dodds said: “Both Labour in Wales and the Conservatives in England are allowing water companies to pump raw sewage into our precious rivers and lakes while awarding themselves obscene bonuses.

“I’ve watched first-hand as my local river, the River Wye struggles to survive. It has been given just two years until it is declared biologically dead. We cannot put off action any longer.

“Welsh Liberal Democrat plans for a sewage bonus ban would stop water company execs being paid a penny in bonuses more until our waterways are protected from sewage dumps. These bosses should be made to hand back the millions of pounds already received in bonuses to help clean up their mess.

“It’s time to send a message to the Welsh Labour Government that they cannot let water company bosses get away with pumping raw sewage into our rivers and beaches any longer. Every vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats in May is a vote for a strong local champion who will stand up for their local community, clean rivers and countryside.”

