Calls for Cambrian Mountains to be designated as AONB

A petition calling on the Senedd to designate the Cambrian Mountains as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is gaining momentum.

The Cambrian Mountains Society is petitioning the Senedd to include the Elenydd, as well as the adjoining Mynydd Mallaen and Plynlimon massif, in the designation, with the aim to both conserve the landscape and also to restore the native woodlands and carbon-sequestering peatlands of these landscapes.

Petition organiser Lorna Brazell says that the Cambrian Mountains’ peatlands mitigate climate change by absorbing manmade carbon and reduce river flooding and that the biodiversity of native woodlands and fens nurture precious plants, animals and birds.

She said: “Sadly, conservation of these uplands gets little attention. Farms are bought up for conifer planting or for large wind farms despite the lack of infrastructure. So beautiful a region needs protection and longer-term rural employment.

“Birds of prey cruise the skies; red squirrels, otters and pine martens roam; butterflies, dragonflies, ladybirds and 15 kinds of dung-beetles call it home.

“Scattered farms, cairns, chapels and ruins record people’s lives and work here since the Bronze Age.”

Preserving Welsh landscapes

Pointing to the success of AONB status in other parts of Wales Lorna explains: “AONB designation would bring balance between development, local communities’ needs and people’s need for green space.

“Existing AONBs like Gower, Anglesey, Clwydian Hills and Dee Valley thrive while promoting and preserving Welsh landscapes for all.”

The Cambrian Mountain Society says it needs 250 signatures for the Senedd Petition Committee to discuss the petition, but 10,000 signatures to require the Senedd itself to consider the issue.

Although anyone at all can sign, the Petition Committee only lends weight to signatures coming from people with addresses within Wales.

The society says that it welcomes the support from further afield but is urging members and friends of the society, people within Wales and the new County Councillors for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Powys to sign.

Sign the petition and find out more information here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

