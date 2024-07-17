Calls for clarity on future of Gething cabinet
Emily Price
Questions have been raised about how Welsh Government business will continue over the summer with four members of Vaughan Gething’s cabinet absent from their roles.
Mr Gething resigned from his post as First Minister on Tuesday (July 16) after three of his government ministers and the Counsel General resigned for their roles in protest against his leadership.
Mick Antoniw, Cabinet Secretary for Economy Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Housing Julie James and Cabinet Secretary for Culture Lesley Griffiths sent separate letters to the First Minister calling for him to step down.
Mr Gething’s resignation followed weeks of controversies over donations to his campaign and the dismissal of a member of his cabinet.
In a speech to the Senedd, he insisted that he is proud of his record and said his loyalty to his country and party shouldn’t be questioned.
Mr Gething will remain in office over the summer recess until a new Welsh Labour Leader is elected in the Autumn.
Opposition politicians have called for clarity on how the Welsh Government will function during the summer break with four cabinet roles left vacant.
Plaid Cymru said the vacant portfolios mean Wales currently has a “rudderless” government.
‘Chaos’
Llyr Gruffydd said: “Welsh politics has entered a period of unprecedented chaos in light of Tuesday’s ministerial resignations.
“At a time when our steel industry is in crisis, we have no Economy Minister. With councils facing unprecedented pressure, we have no Local Government Minister. And with the cost-of-living crisis still biting, we have no Social Justice Minister.
“The Labour Welsh Government is utterly rudderless and incapable of delivering for the people of Wales.
“With the Labour Group in the Senedd so desperately divided, it is unclear how soon – if at all – the First Minister can appoint new members to his government.
“Today is the last day of the parliamentary term before summer recess. The First Minister must come to the Senedd and set out his plans to ensure a functioning government at the very least.”
Jeremy Miles’ resignation comes against a backdrop of one of the biggest industrial crises since the closure of the mines in the 80s.
Plaid’s spokesperson for Energy and Economy Luke Fletcher said that the vacant key government role means that the Welsh steel industry is left navigating “unprecedented challenges”.
He said: “The resignations come at a critical juncture, leaving the country without effective political leadership during a period of unprecedented turmoil for Tata steelworkers in Port Talbot, who remain threatened by job losses.
“We need evidence that governments haven’t given up on saving jobs in the Welsh steel industry, but the Welsh Government’s lack of direction and stability at a time when decisive action is most needed is deeply worrying.”
The Welsh Government told Nation.Cymru an announcement will be made in “due course”.
A Labour insider said with the group divided, the pool is looking “shallow” for Mr Gething who is expected to reward his supporters with interim ministerial positions.
Counsel General Mick Antoniw sent his letter of resignation to the King on Tuesday making it unlikely for him to be reappointed the role.
His post as the Welsh Government’s chief legal advisor doesn’t necessarily have to go to a Labour politician and could go to an external lawyer instead.
Interim
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said an new interim cabinet should be appointed immediately.
He said: “After four months of drift from the Labour Welsh Government, there may be still more to come.
“With the Welsh Government now missing four Ministers, people in Wales will rightly want to know how those Ministers’ portfolio responsibilities will be carried out while a new First Minister is selected.”
In the run up to his downfall, Mr Gething was heavily criticised for the £200,000 donation he accepted from a convicted polluter.
There were also concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the money coming from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh government-owned Development Bank of Wales (DBW).
Mr Gething has insisted he followed the rules and rejected the calls for an independent investigation.
He was hit with another controversy in May when he sacked minister for social partnership Hannah Blythyn for allegedly leaking Covid era messages to Nation.Cymru.
Ms Blythyn, who represents Delyn, said she could “look all my colleagues who sit on these benches in the eye” and say she had not leaked to the media.
Nation.Cymru maintains that Ms Blythyn was not the source of the leak which triggered her sacking.
Mr Gething has since said he has “never tried to claim” she was the direct source.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
So 4 ministerial roles now vacant, I doubt any Labour MS will want to accept them, until they know which way the wind of change is blowing.
I suspect existing ministers will double up on their portfolios.
Shameful way to treat the Welsh electorate.
Loyalty to the people of Cymru, a sense of responsibility, no, just more playing politics…
I just want to pay huge respect to NC on their pivotal investigations and reportage on l’affaire Gething. You have done great good public service and made an enormous contribution to Welsh journalism in a few short years. I am proud to be a loyal subscriber and sometime contributor.
llongyfarchiadau!
Yes, it is strange BBC Wales “Journalists” don’t seem to do any real journalism, they just print press releases.
The assumed runners and riders for the FM post are being touted. Ken Skates – take a look at economy portfolio when he had it and major failures and financial losses. The Baroness – State of NHS in Wales Huw Irranca Davies- ducked Westminster for a easier pole to climb. Mick Antoniw – prone to contentious statements Hannah Blythyn – I suspect her current health issues may keep her out. Jeremy Miles – most MS choice, the Hengoed 2 who share a breakfast table already opposing, the wider party and unions, where the grudges will come from. Interesting if anyone… Read more »
Absolutely none of the above…give FM to Mabon…
Nonsense give the top Job to Lynne Neagle, she represents Torfaen, but has to live in Penarth, so she knows first hand how difficult is to find decent housing in the valleys!
Nice one !