Calls for clarity on future of Gething cabinet

Emily Price

Questions have been raised about how Welsh Government business will continue over the summer with four members of Vaughan Gething’s cabinet absent from their roles.

Mr Gething resigned from his post as First Minister on Tuesday (July 16) after three of his government ministers and the Counsel General resigned for their roles in protest against his leadership.

Mick Antoniw, Cabinet Secretary for Economy Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Housing Julie James and Cabinet Secretary for Culture Lesley Griffiths sent separate letters to the First Minister calling for him to step down.

Mr Gething’s resignation followed weeks of controversies over donations to his campaign and the dismissal of a member of his cabinet.

In a speech to the Senedd, he insisted that he is proud of his record and said his loyalty to his country and party shouldn’t be questioned.

Mr Gething will remain in office over the summer recess until a new Welsh Labour Leader is elected in the Autumn.

Opposition politicians have called for clarity on how the Welsh Government will function during the summer break with four cabinet roles left vacant.

Plaid Cymru said the vacant portfolios mean Wales currently has a “rudderless” government.

‘Chaos’

Llyr Gruffydd said: “Welsh politics has entered a period of unprecedented chaos in light of Tuesday’s ministerial resignations.

“At a time when our steel industry is in crisis, we have no Economy Minister. With councils facing unprecedented pressure, we have no Local Government Minister. And with the cost-of-living crisis still biting, we have no Social Justice Minister.

“The Labour Welsh Government is utterly rudderless and incapable of delivering for the people of Wales.

“With the Labour Group in the Senedd so desperately divided, it is unclear how soon – if at all – the First Minister can appoint new members to his government.

“Today is the last day of the parliamentary term before summer recess. The First Minister must come to the Senedd and set out his plans to ensure a functioning government at the very least.”

Jeremy Miles’ resignation comes against a backdrop of one of the biggest industrial crises since the closure of the mines in the 80s.

Plaid’s spokesperson for Energy and Economy Luke Fletcher said that the vacant key government role means that the Welsh steel industry is left navigating “unprecedented challenges”.

He said: “The resignations come at a critical juncture, leaving the country without effective political leadership during a period of unprecedented turmoil for Tata steelworkers in Port Talbot, who remain threatened by job losses.

“We need evidence that governments haven’t given up on saving jobs in the Welsh steel industry, but the Welsh Government’s lack of direction and stability at a time when decisive action is most needed is deeply worrying.”

The Welsh Government told Nation.Cymru an announcement will be made in “due course”.

A Labour insider said with the group divided, the pool is looking “shallow” for Mr Gething who is expected to reward his supporters with interim ministerial positions.

Counsel General Mick Antoniw sent his letter of resignation to the King on Tuesday making it unlikely for him to be reappointed the role.

His post as the Welsh Government’s chief legal advisor doesn’t necessarily have to go to a Labour politician and could go to an external lawyer instead.

Interim

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said an new interim cabinet should be appointed immediately.

He said: “After four months of drift from the Labour Welsh Government, there may be still more to come.

“With the Welsh Government now missing four Ministers, people in Wales will rightly want to know how those Ministers’ portfolio responsibilities will be carried out while a new First Minister is selected.”

In the run up to his downfall, Mr Gething was heavily criticised for the £200,000 donation he accepted from a convicted polluter.

There were also concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the money coming from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh government-owned Development Bank of Wales (DBW).

Mr Gething has insisted he followed the rules and rejected the calls for an independent investigation.

He was hit with another controversy in May when he sacked minister for social partnership Hannah Blythyn for allegedly leaking Covid era messages to Nation.Cymru.

Ms Blythyn, who represents Delyn, said she could “look all my colleagues who sit on these benches in the eye” and say she had not leaked to the media.

Nation.Cymru maintains that Ms Blythyn was not the source of the leak which triggered her sacking.

Mr Gething has since said he has “never tried to claim” she was the direct source.

