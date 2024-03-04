Calls for Eryri National Park to tackle second homes and AirBnB crisis

A Welsh language campaign group has called on Eryri National Park Authority to take urgent action in order to tackle the inequality of the open housing market in the area.

The Authority’s Planning Committee meeting will discuss the introduction of an Article 4 Directive for the whole of Eryri on Wednesday (6 March).

The introduction of this policy would make planning permission mandatory before changing the use of a property from a main home to a second home or short-term letting accommodation.

Currently, one in every six houses in the National Park is a second home or a short-term letting accommodation.

“Crisis”

According to Cymdeithas yr Iaith, this would be a crucial step to ease the impact of the housing crisis and protect Welsh-speaking communities in the area.

Gwyn Siôn Ifan, Chair of the Gwynedd and Môn Region of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “The significant number of second homes and short-term holiday accommodation in Eryri – around 17% of the entire housing stock – is a symptom of the inequality of an open housing market which undermines the sustainability of communities and threatens the future of Welsh as a living language.

“According to a report prepared for the Planning Committee, 65% of Eryri’s entire population have been priced out of their own housing market.”

“We are confident that the members of the Planning Committee will approve the Article 4 Directive in an important step to tackle the housing crisis in Eryri, and protect the area’s Welsh speaking communities. There is no future for these communities without action.”

Calls for transformation

Emphasising the all-Wales housing crisis, Gwyn Siôn Ifan added: “Although local authorities are beginning to take the steps that are within their power to deal with the worst aspects of the open housing market, the primary responsibility lies with the Welsh Government.”

“Ultimately, the housing system must be transformed at its core by introducing a Property Act which would treat houses as essential social assets and put the housing needs of communities before profit.

“We invite members of the Eryri National Park Authority and everyone to support the ‘Property Act – No Less’ rally in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 4 May to back this call on the Government.”

