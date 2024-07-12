Calls for Gething to quit from Labour Senedd Members during stormy ‘away day’

Martin Shipton

A number of Labour Senedd Members called on Vaughan Gething to resign during an acrimonious “away day” meeting in Cardiff, we have been told.

Mr Gething’s future hangs in the balance, with bitter divisions between his loyal band of supporters in the Senedd Labour group and those who believe the scandals he is embroiled in will not go away and would prove disastrous for Welsh Labour if he is still First Minister at the time of the next Senedd election in May 2026.

A recent poll undertaken by Beaufort Research for NationCymru showed that nearly 70% of voters in Wales believe he should not have accepted donations totalling £200,000 for his party leadership campaign from a waste company owned by David Neal, a Cardiff businessman who received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge in the protected wetland landscape of the Gwent Levels. Mr Gething had lobbied Natural Resources Wales on Mr Neal’s behalf, asking the environmental regulator to go easy on his company.

Last month the Senedd passed a motion of no confidence in Mr Gething, with two Labour MSs on sick leave and not voting – Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn and Llanelli MS Lee Waters. He nevertheless refused to resign, describing the vote as a “gimmick” organised by the opposition parties.

Despite making significant gains in Wales at the general election, Mr Gething’s approval ratings are low and support for Welsh Labour is lower when it comes to voting intention at a Senedd election. A recent poll put Plaid Cymru just four percentage points behind Labour.

Sacked

This week the focus has been on Mr Gething’s treatment of Ms Blythyn, whom he sacked as a minister after accusing her of passing an incriminating screenshot to NationCymru. The screenshot included a number of iMessages from a ministerial group chat which took place when the Welsh Government was handling the Covid-19 crisis.

In one of his posts to the group chat, Mr Gething announced that he would be deleting messages because they could be captured by a freedom of information (FoI) request. In doing so, he admitted that the messages related to Welsh Government business – otherwise they would not have to be disclosed in response to an FoI request.

The messages were deleted by Mr Gething, despite all users of Welsh Government mobile phones having been told to preserve messages as a legally required record of government business. Later Mr Gething misled the UK Covid Inquiry by stating that he hadn’t deleted messages, but that they had been deleted while his mobile phone was being “refitted” by the Senedd’s IT department.

On Tuesday Ms Blythyn, who has struggled with her mental health since her dismissal, made a personal statement to the Senedd in which she vehemently protested her innocence and insisted she did not pass the screenshot to NationCymru. The following day Mr Gething claimed he had proof that she was responsible for the “leak”, even though he had not ordered a formal Civil Service inquiry overseen by the Senedd’s director of propriety and ethics.

Briefed

Selected journalists were briefed that the screenshot passed to NationCymru could be traced to Ms Blythyn’s phone, although she has not deviated from her strong denial and NationCymru has confirmed that she was not the source of the “leak”.

NationCymru CEO Mark Mansfield has also made the point that the messages on the screenshot passed to us should have been in the public domain anyway. Supporters of Mr Gething, both within and outside government, have been trying to put the focus on Ms Blythyn to distract attention from Mr Gething’s misdeeds.

On Thursday July 11 the 30-strong Labour group – exactly 50% of the Senedd – met at an office block next to Cardiff and Vale College on Dumballs Road, which links the city centre and Cardiff Bay. The meeting was billed as an “away day” aimed at rebuilding the unity of the group following the turmoil of recent months since Mr Gething took over as First Minister from Mark Drakeford.

A Labour source who was aware of what took place at the meeting told NationCymru: “It was acrimonious. People told him to resign. It was a big discussion with no real outcome.

“The group is divided. There’s got to be a way forward. Either Vaughan demonstrates that he can be a leader or he will be forced to resign in the autumn. The crunch will come over the Welsh Government’s budget, if not before. We cannot face an election with him as leader”.

The source added: “There’s no love for NationCymru from his supporters!”

A person who was present at the ‘away day’ meeting said: “Vaughan Gething’s leadership was raised and discussed for two hours. It was an awful experience. The group is dominated by the loudest and weakest members.”

Budget

All three opposition parties have indicated they would not support a Welsh Government budget with Mr Gething as First Minister. This could force the Labour group to remove him and replace him with a new leader.

Earlier another Labour source compared today’s situation with that in 2000, when the National Assembly’s first leader Alun Michael was forced out of office, initially by a vote of no confidence moved by opposition parties, who between them held a majority of the seats, and then by the Labour group, which told Mr Michael they would not re-nominate him, paving the way for Rhodri Morgan to take over as First Minister.

The Labour source said: “Vaughan’s crimes are worse than Alun’s, but the internal opposition to him is far weaker. Although most of the group wants him gone, there’s a degree of inertia about actually making that happen, even though he is damaging both the Welsh Labour brand and the credibility of the Senedd.”

