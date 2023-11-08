Calls for Gillian Keegan to apologise for ‘denigrating and running down Wales’

Gillian Keegan has faced calls to apologise for “denigrating and running down Wales” after she criticised the Welsh Labour Government’s education system.

Speaking during today’s debate on the King’s Speech, the Education Secretary said: “Even before the pandemic the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) said the Welsh education system hadn’t just under performed, it’s seeing its performance decline.

“There is nothing that stifles opportunity more than an education system in decline under Labour.”

Intervening during her speech, Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty said: “As a Welsh MP I think that learners and indeed teachers in my constituency in Cardiff South and Penarth would be shocked to hear her denigrate their work and efforts.

“The reality on the ground in Wales is that in my constituency I have seen new schools in Eastern High, Penarth Learning Community, a brand new further education college, we’re just opening a brand new school in Fitzalan – all of which have had significant issues with performance in the past but have turned things around thanks to the dedication of their teachers and support they’ve had from Welsh Labour councils and the Welsh Government.”

In response, Ms Keegan said: “Of course I always want things to improve in Wales, I very much do care about the Welsh children.

“It’s not my words, it’s the OECD, the international league tables, which I believe they’ve actually withdrawn from now because they don’t want the scrutiny.”

