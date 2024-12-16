Calls for Lib Dem MS Jane Dodds to vote against Welsh Government budget proposals

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Opposition councillors are urging Mid and Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds not to support the Welsh Government’s draft budget proposal unless more funding can be found for Powys council.

Joint leaders of the Powys Independents group, Cllrs Beverley Baynham and Ange Williams have written to both Liberal Democrat leader in Wales, Jane Dodds and Liberal Democrat council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt venting their anger over the funding derisory proposal for Powys.

Last Wednesday, December 11 Powys County Council found out that it is set to receive a 3.2 per cent rise in funding for 2025/2026 from the Labour Welsh Government which equates to £7.7million.

‘Disappointed’

This is less than the average funding rise of 4.3 per cent and puts Powys 21 out of 22 local authorities in Wales.

Cllr Baynham and Williams said: “Like ourselves we are sure you are frustrated, disappointed and angry following the settlement announcement from Welsh Government this week.

“Yet again Powys residents are being treated as second class citizens, receiving only a 3.2 per cent increase, the second lowest in Wales.

“This is unacceptable to our group and to the people of Powys.”

‘Unacceptable’

They both point out that the Labour administration in Cardiff Bay will need help in pushing their budget through.

This means that the vote of Ms Dodds as the Senedd Member of Mid and West Wales could be used as a bargaining tool.

Cllr Baynham and Williams have told Ms Dodds: “You have an opportunity to do the right thing and stand up for the rural people you represent and say no to this unacceptable budget settlement.”

Proposals

They want Ms Dodds to provide a commitment that she will be voting against the Welsh Government’s budget proposals.

Turning to Cllr Gibson-Watt they ask for a response on a number of points including whether the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet have had meetings with Welsh Government ministers to “specifically lobby” for a fairer settlement for Powys.

They ask Cllr Gibson-Watt to “put pressure” on Ms Dodds not to approve the budget and use “this opportunity” to get more funding for Powys.

They also ask Cllr Gibson-Watt to condemn the highest settlements in Wales which has seen more money awarded to Cardiff and Newport.

Cllrs Baynham and Williams said: “Would you agree that 5.6 per cent and 5.3 per cent settlements for Newport and Cardiff further demonstrates the lack of understanding Welsh Labour has for Rural Wales?”.

Minority

The finance brief at Powys council is in the hands of Labour, the junior partner in the Liberal Democrat led minority administration.

Labour’s Cllr David Thomas who is the finance portfolio holder has responded to the draft budget proposals and said: “Although we have seen an increase in our local government provisional settlement from the Welsh Government, the reality is that there is still a funding shortfall that we will need to address to ensure we deliver a balanced budget.

“The council is facing some difficult decisions as we look to deliver a balanced budget which could see changes to the way we deliver council services as well as an increase in council tax.”

Both Cllr Gibson-Watt and Ms Dodds have been asked to comment.

