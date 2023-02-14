Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Calls for more devolution after ‘chaotic’ and ‘arbitrary’ allocation of Levelling Up funding

14 Feb 2023 3 minute read
Dyfrig Siencyn

Gwynedd Council’s leader has described the allocation of the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund as “chaotic, arbitrary and ad-hoc” and has called for more powers to be devolved to Wales.

Eleven projects in Wales secured £208m from round two of the Levelling Up Fund last month, including £18.8m to upgrade walking and cycling routes for the National Slate Museum and the Neuadd Ogwen arts centre in Gwynedd.

However, a forty-million-pound bid for ‘levelling up’ money to improve Bangor city centre was rejected.

The Department for Levelling Up had promised that the latest round of levelling up funding would deliver much-needed economic growth and new jobs to communities across the country, as the Prime Minister promised to “build a future of optimism”.

But in the aftermath of the allocation the government was accused of presiding over a “Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another”.

Dyfrig Siencyn, leader of the local authority says Westminster has reneged on its promise to ensure “not one penny less” came to Wales following Brexit via it’s levelling up funding.

Political whims

“We are appreciative of the money we have received for the ‘Llewyrch o’r Llechi’ Slate Valleys scheme as part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund,”  Dyfrig Siencyn said’

“But, the whole system of allocating money for economic community investments is chaotic, arbitrary, ad-hoc and completely dependent on political whims and civil servants in London.

“There is NO strategy for the way in which the money is invested, and indeed, it goes against the Tories’ promise that “not one penny less” will come into Wales after leaving the European Union.

“We are losing £1.1 billion investment in Wales over the next three years and local authority spending per head has fallen by 9.4% in the last ten years,” he added.

“The Tories are bulldozing plans designed by Welsh Government and local government for regional investment within our own communities.

“How long can we sustain being ruled by a government that is so reckless, clueless and disorganised?

“Surely Levelling Up funding should be allocated according to relative need and not be distributed to wealthy areas such as the UK Prime Ministers’ Richmond constituency?

“It is time that we stand on our own feet and high time for Welsh Labour to stand up for the people of Wales in the face of the abusive way the Tories in London are dealing with our country. Labour needs to claim its place and demand more devolution for Wales.”

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
3 hours ago

Dyfrig not mincing his words, speaking truth to power…

UDI for Gwynedd and a Senedd free of its shackles to London…

1
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
2 hours ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

Summed it up neatly – “chaotic, arbitrary and ad-hoc”. Indeed that does the job of describing entire government policy and practice.

3
Reply
Steve Duggan
Steve Duggan
2 hours ago

It’s all about control not leveling up. Stop devolution with a thousand cuts, subtlety and stealthy, so we don’t see it and complain. Before we know it the Senedd will be gone. We must wake up and gain independence as soon as possible.

1
Reply
Roy
Roy
2 hours ago

So the answer is to hand it to that lot in Cardiff. Wow more land for festivals, forests, wind turbines, solar panels and cycle paths. The whole political system from Westminster to County Council level is in need of a drastic overhaul

-4
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
2 hours ago
Reply to  Roy

You have to wonder what goes on in politicians’ heads at times like this. We keep getting pompous lectures about scarcity of resources swiftly followed by random spending decisions that seldom represent anything remotely akin to “value”. Grey people in grey suits behaving like a bunch of anarchists.

1
Reply
Jonathan Edwards
Jonathan Edwards
17 minutes ago
Reply to  Roy

Yes. Lets hold a Welsh Constitutional Convention and design a proper Wales

1
Reply

