Calls for new language GCSE to be introduced in Wales

Members of the Wales Somaliland Community are urging the Welsh Government to include a GCSE in Somali language in the new Welsh curriculum.

After attending a Somali Cultural Event this week at the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff held by community organisation Taageero Cymru, Ali Abdi, a prominent community activist in Wales and Chair of the Grange Pavilion emphasised the importance of recognising and celebrating the cultural heritage of the Somaliland community.

It’s almost 20 years since the last campaign for the introduction of the Somali GCSE led by the then former head of EMAS, the Ethnic Minority Achievement Service at Fitzalan’s High School, Mrs. Asha Ali. A school which has always had a significant number of Somali pupils attending since the community has had a presence in Cardiff along with Cathays High School, which Ali Abdi attended.

The event, attended by influential community leaders Eid Ali Ahmed and Abdikarim Adan, who have been championing the Wales Somaliland community over the last 40 years, underscored the significance of supporting initiatives like the introduction of a Somali GCSE. Their presence at the event further highlights the widespread support within the Wales Somaliland community for greater recognition and inclusion in the education system.

Mr Abdi announced his intention to write to the Welsh Government’s Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, a contender for the First Minister of Wales, to share the community’s desire for the introduction of a Somali GCSE. Additionally, he plans to engage with Professor Charlotte Williams OBE, chair of Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic Communities, Contributions, and Cynefin in the New Curriculum, to advocate for the inclusion of Somali language and culture in the curriculum.

Mr Abdi said: “The Somali community in Wales, also known as the Wales Somaliland community, has a rich and diverse history. Over the past several decades, Somali immigrants have made significant contributions to Welsh society, enriching the cultural fabric of the nation. From business and entrepreneurship to education and community development, the Wales Somaliland community has played a vital role in shaping the social and economic landscape of Wales.”

Taageero Cymru, a community-led organisation dedicated to supporting Somali children and families in Wales, hosts a supplementary school for Somali pupils from the Grange Pavilion every Tuesday after school. Co-founders Layla Saeed and Amina Ahmed emphasised the demand for a Somali GCSE. “With over 40 students in attendance at our supplementary school, there is clear demand for a Somali GCSE among the Wales Somaliland community in Wales,” they said.

“With a large number of Somali pupils studying in Welsh secondary schools, it is imperative that they have the opportunity to learn in their mother tongue and be recognised for their linguistic and cultural heritage,” added Mr Abdi.

He believes that offering a GCSE in Somali language would not only provide Somali students with a greater sense of cultural identity and belonging but also improve their academic achievement.

According to Mr Abdi, introducing a Somali GCSE aligns with the Welsh Government’s commitment to diversity, equity, and social justice. “By creating a more inclusive and culturally responsive education system, we can strengthen our communities and empower all students to succeed,” he said.

