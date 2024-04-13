Calls for Sunak to block Braverman speaking at right-wing conference
Rishi Sunak is urged to block former home secretary Suella Braverman from speaking at a right-wing conference alongside figures who have been investigated for extremism and allied with Vladimir Putin.
Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth has written to the Prime Minister demanding he intervene over the Tory MP for Fareham’s planned attendance at the National Conservatism event in Brussels.
Among those set to join Ms Braverman at the convention are Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a key supporter of Mr Putin, and former German spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who recently revealed he had been placed under observation for suspected hard-right links.
Nigel Farage
Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage is also expected to take to the stage at the event next week.
In a letter to the PM, Mr Ashworth invoked the memory of Tory wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill in urging him to take action to stop Ms Braverman “giving oxygen to these divisive and dangerous individuals”.
“Britain’s former home secretary, someone you appointed, plans to stand side-by-side with the global far-right in Brussels,” he said.
“The prospect of a senior Tory politician demeaning the great office she held, and the country she represents, shows just how far the once-great party of Churchill has fallen on your watch.”
Ms Braverman has long been a thorn in the Prime Minister’s side, with critics accusing her of having run a leadership campaign while in Cabinet and pointing to speeches at events such as the National Conservatism conference last May.
She was finally sacked as home secretary last November after writing an unauthorised article criticising the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.
Under Boris Johnson’s government in 2020, Conservative backbencher Daniel Kawczynski was reprimanded for attending a National Conservatism conference in Rome, with a Tory spokesman condemning the views of some other speakers.
Number 10, the Conservative Party and Ms Braverman have been contacted for comment.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Well and good but just how can Sunak stop her? The attempt to do so would cause mayhem in his own party. Many of us have known the Tories are quite happy cosying up to right-wing extremists of various cuts and stripes. This has been obvious since about 1940 when Lord Halifax’s powerful surrender faction among them nearly took control. Or possibly even earlier. All Braverman is doing is making that a bit more obvious. Possibly it would be a good idea if Sunak did try to stop her. The resulting mayhem would bring everything into sharp relief. But I… Read more »
There must be a crypt in the bowels of the Home Office where these creatures of the night are hatched, an alien nest, a pit worthy of Quartermass…
I have read the whole article but the two critical words are in the headline. ‘BLOCK BRAVERMAN’. We have reached the tipping point. Either Sunak calls her in and stops her OR, we can finally, with Sunaks’ weak and pathetic inaction, call the Tories what many of us already believe they already are and that is an unhinged fascist, racist, far right hate party unworthy of countenance in the human race let alone a fit organisation to be considered for re-election to power. The silence of the bench sitters, their members, donors and voters need to be delivered the message.… Read more »
Yeah, she is chatting with a bloke that is Putins puppet and will hand Ukraine to Putin just because. Farage is a putin enabler, his bloc in the EU parliament voted down measures to counter putin and they will all get into bed with trump, and trump will sell Ukraine to putin and sell any other country in Europe to line his pockets and save his skin from jail. This is what Bravermean is supporting.
Now, Which Welsh cons leader used to trumpet Braverman’s mantra.
If her constituents vote her back in, then we know what they are.