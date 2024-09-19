Calls for Welsh Government to block TfW rail service cuts

Emily Price

A rail user group for the Cambrian Lines, which run between Shrewsbury,

Aberystwyth and Pwllheli, have called on the Welsh Government to block proposed cuts to rail services.

SARPA is the local rail users group for the line which runs from the English border through Montgomeryshire to the coast of north Ceredigion and ending up in Aberystwyth.

Earlier this year, Welsh Government owned Transport for Wales (TfW) published plans to reduce the services on the Cambrian Coast Line, between Machynlleth and Pwllheli.

Following calls from local communities and pressure groups, some of these reductions have since been reversed.

However, TfW still have not reversed proposals to cancel the last services of the day between mid December and mid March.

‘Promises’

The rail provider has also not reversed plans to cancel the first train of the day between Barmouth and Machynlleth, which allows residents between them to reach Shrewsbury by 09:30 and Aberstwyth by 08:30.

Shrewsbury residents who work in mid Wales will also lose the 06:24 train to Aberystwyth.

The group says that although residents on the line have received “constant promises” of a full hourly service all year since a quarter of a century ago, TfW has rowed back on the pledge with the intention to introduce it only between mid May and mid September.

SARPA have called on Transport Secretary Ken Skates to intervene on their behalf.

Isolated

Dr Jeff Smith, SARPA Chair said: “This would be a terrible blow for communities all along the line, with communities being isolated and major economic, social, linguistic and environmental consequences.

“At a time when Welsh Government is trying to persuade people to use public transport rather than cars this would be a backward step.

“Good rail links are essential for the viability of communities and economic activity. In terms of transport policy, supporting some of the poorest areas in Europe, regional development and the welfare of future generations this would be a step in the wrong direction.

“We call on Welsh Government to step in and ensure that communities are not left behind.”

Bill Redfern, the group’s Secretary added: “For those of us who live on the coast line, the early and late trains are exceptionally important for long distance journeys, be it for work, leisure or business. The loss of these services will have significant impact. The line is also a lifeline for communities.

“The first and last trains form part of TfW’s contractual minimum service, which can only be altered by (or on behalf of) the Cabinet Secretary for Transport. This means that the Welsh Government has the authority to block the withdrawal of these services.

TfW is currently processing the results of a survey about the proposals but the group hopes that Mr Skates will step in and save the services.

Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar says there should be an alternative plan in place for rail users.

She told Nation.Cymru: “With their ban on road building, 20mph speed limit, scrapping of the M4 relief road and road charges on the horizon Labour’s aim is to get commuters out of their cars.

“So, it makes no sense that Labour-owned TfW are scrapping rail services with no plan or alternative in place.

“The Welsh Government must end their war on motorists and get on with delivering sensible infrastructure projects and get Wales moving.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said that as the service cuts are an “operational matter” it would be up to TfW to respond to the group.

Demand

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director for TfW said: “The proposed new timetables will provide us with more resilience in the winter period and meet changed travel demands post Covid.

“Nearly every service that TfW operates requires public subsidy, and as a responsible operator it’s imperative for TfW to balance the needs for a regular, robust and reliable service with available budgets to deliver value for taxpayers and more sustainable transport.

“Savings made on some of the quieter services, particularly during the winter months, are being used to support strengthening services on the Cambrian Coast during the busy summer period where we can provide a real economic boost to the area through longer trains.”

