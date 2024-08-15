Calls for Welsh Government to secure fair funding for education sector

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru has called on the Welsh Government to secure fair funding from Westminster to invest in the education sector in Wales as thousands of learners receive their A-level results.

It was revealed earlier this year that universities in Wales are either undertaking or considering staff redundancies due to financial constraints.

In June, Cardiff University wrote to all staff offering voluntary redundancy saying the funding model for universities is “broken”.

University of South Wales, Swansea, Aberystwyth and Cardiff Met have also launched severance schemes over fears they will be in millions of pounds of deficits if action isn’t taken.

Plaid Cymru says the Labour administration in Wales needs to get to grips with the challenges facing Welsh universities, schools and apprenticeships programmes.

Recent data has also revealed that Wales had the lowest number of university applications from sixth form students in the whole of the United Kingdom.

33.8% of 18-year-olds in Wales apply to study at university compared to a UK-wide figure of 41.9%.

Headteachers in Wales have warned there is nothing left to cut amid financial pressures on schools.

Opportunities

Plaid Cymru says the Welsh Government must secure a fair funding deal from the UK Government in order to invest at all levels of education and ensure there are opportunities for young people.

Spokesperson for Finance, Culture and the Welsh Language Heledd Fychan said: “Plaid Cymru would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to every student across Wales receiving their A Level and AS Level results today.

“Many students will now go on to further full-time education, whilst others will be looking at apprenticeships, full-time work or alternative options. It’s important that whatever path our young people set out to follow, there must be ample opportunities and jobs for them here in Wales.

“Yet students are receiving their results at a time where the apprenticeships budget is facing millions worth of cuts following the loss of EU funds, when schools are seeing budget cuts, Welsh universities are financially struggling, and the number of students in Wales applying to study at university is the lowest in the UK – with application rates dropping in some of our most disadvantaged areas.

“After 25 years in power in Wales, we need to see bold action from the Labour Welsh Government. Securing a fair funding settlement from the UK Labour Government will mean money to invest in our schools, universities and apprenticeships programmes – to tackle the teacher recruitment and retention crisis and provide a fair funding settlement for Welsh universities. Now is the time to invest in the future of our young people.”

‘Committed’

The Welsh Government says it recognises the financial pressures currently facing universities.

A spokesperson said: “The amount of funding set aside for school budgets is for local authorities to determine, we do not fund schools directly. Local authorities are expected to work with schools to ensure funding arrangements are effective in supporting and raising the achievement of all learners, this includes funding for school staff.

“We recognise the financial pressure higher education institutions in Wales and across the UK are under. We have raised the fee limit for full-time higher education courses in Wales to £9250, to reflect the increased cost of provision in universities. As universities are independent organisations, they manage their budgets in a range of ways.

“We are investing £143m in quality apprenticeships to help provide young people in Wales with successful futures.

“We remain committed to degree apprenticeships, maintaining funding for 2024-25 and supporting more people into higher wage occupations that support our economic and social priorities. This includes expanding into new sectors with a rail engineering programme starting this year and construction programmes starting in September.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

