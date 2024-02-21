Calls mount to boycott Israel in Wales

Martin Shipton

Pro-Palestine groups in Wales are intensifying a campaign aimed at causing economic damage to Israel.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS) was founded in 2005 following a call from Palestinian civil society for the international community to use economic means to oppose what was described as Israel’s “regime of settler-colonialism, military occupation and apartheid”.

Now branches of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Wales have come together to reinvigorate their efforts as the death toll rises in Gaza.

A statement issued by the PSC in Wales said: “As the world watches the genocide of the Palestinian people with world leaders doing so little, it is time for people of conscience across the world to act.

“The PSC groups in Wales have taken up the call from Palestine and we are asking the people of Wales to join us as we intensify our actions for justice with a Wales BDS Campaign (BDS).

“Throughout Wales, we urge a boycott of Israel, including goods, services, academic, cultural and sporting links; local authorities, universities and other investors to end investments in, and purchases from, any company or body complicit in the oppression of Palestinians; and consumer action against companies participating in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

”Inspired by the South African anti-apartheid movement, the Palestinian BDS campaign urges non-violent pressure on Israel. This includes putting pressure on companies and institutions to cut their ties with Israel until it complies with international law. A campaign in Gwent is calling on the Greater Gwent Council Pension Fund to divest from companies supplying weapons and military technology to Israel.

“The three demands are to end the colonisation and occupation of all Palestinian land, and dismantle the apartheid wall; to recognise the fundamental rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality; and to respect, protect and promote the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties.”

Labels

The campaign is calling on people to check the label on goods and not buy Israeli consumer produce; not to bank with Barclays; and not to buy HP electronics. It has a full list of targeted companies here.

The statement added: “PSC has uncovered that Barclays holds over £1bn in shares in, and provides over £3bn in loans and underwriting to, nine companies whose weapons, components and military technology are used by the Israeli military in armed violence against Palestinians.”

Impunity

Honorary President of PSC Betty Hunter, of Abergavenny, said: “Israel’s impunity must end. If not, the genocide will continue. We must stop arming Israel. We must support BDS. It is by this nonviolent direct action that we can support the Palestinian people in their just cause. We of course continue to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and an end to the genocide.”

PSC groups are planning a day of action across Wales on Saturday March 9. The organisation’s statement concluded: “The BDS Movement is building an economic boycott of Israel and developing effective campaigns against companies that participate in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

“International companies aid and abet Israel’s violations of international law, including by operating in illegal Israeli settlements and acting as contractors for the Israeli military and government.

“Campaigning has led to major companies such as Veolia and Orange selling up and leaving Israel altogether and a range of investors divesting from Israeli and international companies.

“The UN, the World Bank and other experts say that BDS is having an important economic impact on Israel and that this could well grow as the movement develops.”

Orly Goldschmidt, a spokesperson for the Embassy of Israel to the UK, responded: “The sole objective of the BDS Movement is to demonise and delegitimise Israel, the world’s only Jewish state. The effect of which is the dehumanisation of Israelis and often Jewish people.

“Israel is a democratic country, which welcomes criticism; it has a very active civil society. However, BDS does not criticise Israel, it attacks Israel and questions its very right to exist.

“Israel will continue working to achieve its objectives: the freeing of the remaining 134 hostages in Gaza and eliminating the threat posed by the Hamas terror group.”

