Campaign group calls for changes to rent-setting policies

Wales’ leading tenant voice organisation has called for social landlords to revise their rent-setting practices to ensure affordability and transparency while tenants struggle with the current economic climate.

With an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and increased financial pressures, many social housing tenants in Wales struggle with rent rises and unclear service charges.

With 240,000 social housing tenants in Wales, TPAS Cymru’s Tenant Pulse Survey reveals a need for improved communication between landlords and tenants and greater transparency regarding rent expenditure and service charges.

Strain

The Tenant Pulse Survey, which captures the voices of social housing tenants across Wales, shows that a significant majority (62%) of tenants believe their rent is no longer affordable – a drop from 78% in 2023.

In addition, a considerable number of tenants express frustration over service charges, with 39% feeling that recent increases were unreasonable compared to the service they are receiving.

David Wilton, Chief Executive of TPAS Cymru, said: “Tenants are clearly feeling the strain of continuous rent increases without sufficient justification or service improvement. Our survey shows that more needs to be done to enhance communication, ensure transparency, and consider the affordability of rent-setting policies.”

The survey revealed that tenants in Wales are facing radio silence from landlords. While 89% of tenants received communication about rent increases, 46% remain unaware of available financial support from their landlords.

39% of tenants believe recent service charge increases are unreasonable, citing poor transparency and a lack of value for money and a majority of tenants (62%) now find their rent unaffordable, with those on fixed incomes particularly affected.

Recommendations

TPAS Cymru’s report recommends ways for landlords in Wales to tackle these issues and ensure that tenants do not continue to choose between heating and eating.

The report recommends that landlords should improve their communication strategies to ensure all tenants are informed of rent increases, service charges, and available support.

Following tenant concern, landlords are being asked to consider rent formulas that better reflect tenants’ ability to pay. These formulas should focus on affordability rather than linking rent to local private market rates.

According to the report, wnhanced support is needed for vulnerable tenant groups, including those with disabilities and those on fixed incomes, to ensure they are adequately informed and assisted.

David Wilton added: “We believe these changes are necessary to create a fairer and more transparent rent-setting process. Listening to tenant voices through initiatives like Tenant Pulse is crucial to shaping housing policies that truly reflect the needs and realities of those living in social housing.”

